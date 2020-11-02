Frank Leboeuf speculates about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's best position 

Former French international Frank Leboeuf believes that Paul Pogba doesn't seem to have fit into Ole Gunnar Solskajer's Manchester United team. The 27-year-old conceded a soft penalty that led to the only goal of the game on Sunday as Arsenal celebrated their first win at Old Trafford since 2006.

Speaking in the aftermath of Manchester United's loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, Leboeuf said:

"I don’t know if there is any explanation (for United’s form). It was a random win against Leipzig and a lucky one. What we have seen in the Premier League is not good enough from Manchester United. Their level drops dramatically."

The former French international continued in this regard:

"It was very strange to see that diamond midfield because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Pogba in the middle of the park where he is clearly a problem because he changed him in the second half, putting him on the left wing almost. He doesn’t know what to do with Pogba. Solskjaer has to rethink his position, maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench."

"I have to be better in the box defensively": Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United lost for the first time in the Premier League to Arsenal in 14 years. The Red Devils were outplayed in the first half and were lucky to go into half-time with the game still goalless.

However, a defensive mistake from Paul Pogba led to a penalty in the second half. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capitalised on the same to give Arsenal the lead in the game which they never relinquished.

Solskjaer threw in Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani to salvage the situation, but apart from a few half-chances for Manchester United, Arsenal defended well.

Mikel Arteta, who came into the game with three men at the back and two wing-backs, managed to thwart the Manchester United midfield for most of the game.

After the game, Pogba admitted his defensive fallibilities and the need to improve on the same:

"My mistake. I shouldn’t do that. I have to be better in the box defensively. When you run forward and back, a player runs behind you. When you get in the box, you have to be… not more clever – in French - the word is lucid. I don’t know the word in English, but I have to be fresher in the box, on my feet," reflected the Frenchman.