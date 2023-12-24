Frank Warren jokes Cristiano Ronaldo is signing for Premier League giants after speaking to Al-Nassr star

British boxing manager and promoter Frank Warren recently joked about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Premier League giants Arsenal. Warren was with Ronaldo on Saturday (December 23) night at the Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the media while sitting next to the former Manchester United star, Warren made Ronaldo laugh with a comment about a move back to the Premier League. He simply said (via SportBible):

"He's [Cristiano] signing for Arsenal!"

Ronaldo has attended several UFC and boxing events since moving to the Middle East.

While many reports have stated that it is a part of his contract, the former Real Madrid forward has previously admitted his interest in the two sports. He said in 2020:

"Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV. Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC. When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me, I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move."

Despite getting off to an underwhelming start in the Saudi Pro League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are second in the standings. They are 10 points behind Al-Hilal, but have a game in hand over the league leaders.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join Arsenal, claimed Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan once claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join Arsenal after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November 2022. However, the Gunners opted against it and the forward ended up joining Al Nassr.

Morgan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in May 2023:

"Mock all you like, but if we'd signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season - as he was keen to do btw - we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters."

He also spoke about it on talkSPORT in June, earlier this year, and added:

"Arsenal fans laughed at me last year when I suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would be a great signing for the rest of the season when he left United. Are they laughing now?"

"Do we not honestly think that someone like Ronaldo in that run-in when Jesus got injured that Ronaldo couldn't have led our line and perhaps got us over the line?"

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once admitted that his side were close to signing Ronaldo in 2003, when he originally made the move to United from Sporting CP. However, they could not get a deal done and the Red Devils swooped in.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here