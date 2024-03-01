"Frankly, he was lazy" - Graeme Souness slams ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba, believes he 'wasted his career' after doping ban

Former Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has launched a scathing attack on former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The former Liverpool man claimed that the Frenchman had wasted his career after he was suspended for four years for violating doping rules.

The Scotsman said on the Daily Mail:

"For me, there really was never any doubt about Pogba's ability. What I saw in him was a player with great technical ability and physique who had the potential to be one of the best midfield players our sport had ever known.

"It was his lack of honesty and poor effort levels which always frustrated me. Frankly, he was lazy. Someone with the extreme talent he possessed should perform in a way which means he is remembered as one of the best players in the world, long after has left the stage."

Souness went on to explain how Pogba's downfall began after the notable triumph with France at the World Cup in 2018, adding:

"Instead, he wasted his career. Having won the World Cup with France in Russia, in 2018, he allowed himself to get into his armchair and was never fully committed to the cause of being a team player.

“I criticised him to such a substantial degree – and take no satisfaction from saying I was proved right - because I could see that huge potential. I saw the kind of player he could become."

Pogba tested positive for testosterone back in September and was hit with a four-year ban earlier this week. The Bianconeri midfielder insisted that he did not deliberately break the rules, expressing his desire to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Souness and the Frenchman have had a well-known feud since Pogba's time at Manchester United, with the pundit often criticising him.

Manchester United keeping tabs on La Liga star: Reports

Gutierrez has impressed for high-flying Girona.

Manchester United are interested in signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils have marked the 22-year-old as a target ahead of the next summer window.

A product of Real Madrid's academy, Gutierrez joined Girona in 2022. He has since become a vital part of the side's remarkable 2023-24 campaign as they find themselves second in La Liga. He has bagged one goal and four assists in 25 games for the side.

Manchester United could do well to add a left-back, with current options Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia regularly suffering from injuries. They did sign Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on loan. But they sent the Spaniard's back in January, leaving manager Erik ten Hag shorthanded at the position.

