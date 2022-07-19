"Fraud + puppet", "Things you hate to see" - Manchester United fans fume after seeing 3 players in the starting XI for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United fans have expressed their displeasure with some of the names in the Red Devils' starting XI for their match against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag's men will take on the Eagles today (July 19) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. United just released their official line-up for the game on Twitter.

David de Gea will start in goal with Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot manning the defense. Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes will occupy the midfield slots while Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are set to start upfront.

#MUFC Our starting XI for the third game of #MUTOUR22 is in! 📋 Our starting XI for the third game of #MUTOUR22 is in! ⬇️#MUFC

The line-up extracted some strong reactions from a few Manchester United fans. Many weren't happy with Fred, McTominay (often referred together as "McFred") and Maguire starting once again. One fan tweeted:

"Mcfred and maguire 💀🤢"

Since his movement is slow on and off the ball at times, Maguire has been referred to as a "fridge" by a section of Red Devils fans. One fan referred to him that way, tweeting:

"McFred! Fridge! Things you hate to see! 🙈😩😢"

Another user wrote that starting the likes of McTominay, Fred and Maguire will see Ten Hag lose his job:

"Playing McFred and Maguire will get Ten Hag sacked in a couple of months ffs."

Another fan tweeted:

"This ten haag guy gonna stick with maguire [,] he's a fraud + puppet."

Here are some more reactions to Manchester United's line-up against Crystal Palace:

Manchester United will be looking to extend winning streak

The Ten Hag era at Manchester United has gotten off to a promising start as the Red Devils have picked up two resounding wins to kick off their pre-season. The team has looked more cohesive with a clear tactical setup, which will be pleasing to the eyes of several United fans.

The Premier League giants kicked off their preparations with a 4-0 mauling of Liverpool on July 12 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They followed it up with a come-from-behind 4-1 win over A-League side Melbourne Victory in their second match on July 15.

It is worth noting that the trio of Maguire, Fred and McTominay started both those matches.

The Red Devils will now hope to extend their winning streak with a victory against Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira's side have already competed in four friendlies, picking up two wins, a draw and a loss. The Eagles beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in their last match to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

