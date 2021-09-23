"Fred should never start over him" - Manchester United star earns rave reviews for performance despite losing to West Ham

Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek despite the Red Devils falling short against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

United fans took to Twitter to voice their appreciation for Van de Beek. Some United faithful have even suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should start the 24-year-old midfielder ahead of Fred in the Premier League.

Here are some of the tweets from Manchester United fans:

ًEllis. @EIIisBurner Fred should never start ahead of Donny Van de Beek ever again. Fred should never start ahead of Donny Van de Beek ever again.

Dwij @MagicalMcsauce @ManUtd @Donny_beek6 What's the point of putting in such a terrific performance if u know your performances won't give u starts in the PL at all. Feel so much for this man. A proper world class talent is merely being wasted..😔 @ManUtd @Donny_beek6 What's the point of putting in such a terrific performance if u know your performances won't give u starts in the PL at all. Feel so much for this man. A proper world class talent is merely being wasted..😔

Zoba @Czooba Do we can all agree that Donny Van De Beek deserves to start ahead of Fred for Manchester United henceforth? Do we can all agree that Donny Van De Beek deserves to start ahead of Fred for Manchester United henceforth?

#MUNWHU @ManUtd Van De Beek MUST start ahead of Fred otherwise Ole and his coaching team prove that they are clowns.//We may lost the game last night, but we have won a proof of what VDB can do that Fred cannot// @ManUtd Van De Beek MUST start ahead of Fred otherwise Ole and his coaching team prove that they are clowns.

utdreport @utdreport Result aside, here's a Donny van de Beek appreciation tweet. Result aside, here's a Donny van de Beek appreciation tweet. https://t.co/2YAy1UoXx6

Sine Msomi @SineMsomi So we're out of the #CarabaoCup Takeaways: @Donny_beek6 was simply outstanding last night, we lacked firepower upfront and as such, perhaps Martial's time as United is well and truly up. So we're out of the #CarabaoCup Takeaways: @Donny_beek6 was simply outstanding last night, we lacked firepower upfront and as such, perhaps Martial's time as United is well and truly up.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom I don't care what anyone says, Donny van de Beek is a serious baller and has to play more. I don't care what anyone says, Donny van de Beek is a serious baller and has to play more. https://t.co/Jm1dwJjcCU

Donny van de Beek had a stellar game against West Ham despite the defeat. He completed 84% of his passes, making two key passes in 90 minutes.

The Dutch international has been one of the forgotten players at Manchester United. The midfielder was signed from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £35 million. Despite coming in with a huge reputation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't played Van de Beek enough.

Last season, the Dutchman made just 19 league appearances with most of them coming off the bench. Instead of playing him, the Manchester United manager has always preferred to play the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, which has not gone down well with the fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Van de Beek just six minutes of Premier League football so far this season. It is also worth noting that Manchester United pay Donny van de Beek wages of around £120,000 per week.

Manchester United are in dire need of signing a new central midfielder

Manchester United had one of their most productive transfer windows during the summer. The Red Devils bolstered their squad by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

However, United failed to bring in a new central midfielder — one of their weakest positions on the pitch. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, who definitely need upgrading sooner rather than later.

Another reason to sign a new central midfielder is the uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has so far not shown any intentions of penning a new deal.

The Red Devils cannot afford to let one of their prized assets leave on a free transfer come next summer. They will be looking to offer Pogba a new deal before the Frenchman can sign a pre-contract with other European giants in January.

