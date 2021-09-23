"Fred should never start over him" - Manchester United star earns rave reviews for performance despite losing to West Ham

Manchester United fans were impressed by the performance of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek despite the Red Devils falling short against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.
United fans took to Twitter to voice their appreciation for Van de Beek. Some United faithful have even suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should start the 24-year-old midfielder ahead of Fred in the Premier League.
Donny van de Beek had a stellar game against West Ham despite the defeat. He completed 84% of his passes, making two key passes in 90 minutes.
The Dutch international has been one of the forgotten players at Manchester United. The midfielder was signed from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £35 million. Despite coming in with a huge reputation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't played Van de Beek enough.
Last season, the Dutchman made just 19 league appearances with most of them coming off the bench. Instead of playing him, the Manchester United manager has always preferred to play the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, which has not gone down well with the fans.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Van de Beek just six minutes of Premier League football so far this season. It is also worth noting that Manchester United pay Donny van de Beek wages of around £120,000 per week.
Manchester United are in dire need of signing a new central midfielder
Manchester United had one of their most productive transfer windows during the summer. The Red Devils bolstered their squad by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
However, United failed to bring in a new central midfielder — one of their weakest positions on the pitch. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, who definitely need upgrading sooner rather than later.
Another reason to sign a new central midfielder is the uncertainty surrounding the future of Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract and has so far not shown any intentions of penning a new deal.
The Red Devils cannot afford to let one of their prized assets leave on a free transfer come next summer. They will be looking to offer Pogba a new deal before the Frenchman can sign a pre-contract with other European giants in January.
