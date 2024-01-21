"Free my boy", "Should be starting" - Liverpool fans unhappy as 24-year-old star benched for PL fixture against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans are unhappy that Cody Gakpo hasn't started the Premier League away fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday, January 21. The league leaders take on 12th-placed Bournemouth in a crucial showdown.

Alisson Becker starts between the sticks. Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate are the four defenders. Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott start in the midfield. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota form a three-man attack as Gakpo misses out.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has been in good form this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

Gakpo's exclusion has left fans a bit baffled and unhappy. One of them wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

"4 game 3 goal 1 assist free my boy gakpo man."

Another fan commented:

"Gakpo should be starting."

Klopp's side enter the contest as league leaders. They have 45 points from 20 matches and lead defending champions Manchester City, in second place, by two points. A win would help them build on their lead atop the table.

Klopp might call upon Gakpo during the game as the Dutchman is on the bench. Liverpool fans, however, are unhappy with his absence from the first XI. Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Former Liverpool midfielder unsure about Cody Gakpo's best position

Cody Gakpo is a very promising young attacking player and has shown his talent so far in his Liverpool stint. One of the attributes that makes him a standout is his ability to operate across the attack.

Former Reds midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has now revealed what he thinks Gakpo's best position is. Speaking on the Netherlands international, Zenden said (via The Mirror):

“It’s an interesting moment for Cody, he came halfway through last season and it can be difficult to move in the winter transfer window. He’s been with Liverpool for over a year now and he arrived when things were not going so well.

"He played in different positions last season – out wide and through the middle. It’s not really clear what his best position is yet, but he’s showed he can combine well with the other forwards."

With Mohamed Salah away on AFCON duty, Cody Gakpo has shone for Liverpool, scoring twice in his first three games of 2024. Hence, despite his absence from the first XI against Bournemouth, he could make an impact off the bench.