"Free Nandos the whole season" - Jose Enrique urges midfielder to join Liverpool and learn from 'legend' Jordan Henderson

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has urged Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to sign for the Reds and partner Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool captain had his own documentary released by the club to honor his journey at Merseyside since arriving from Sunderland back in 2011, about which he posted on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Bellingham commented "Legend" below Henderson's Instagram post.

The youngster's comment has raised more speculation about his future, with Jose Enrique jumping on the chance as well. The 36-year-old has encouraged Bellingham to sign for Liverpool and learn under Henderson.

Jose Enrique tweeted the following in that regard:

"Jude come and learn from the legend hendo you are more than welcome to Liverpool and free nandos the whole season."

Jude Bellingham played a vital role for Borussia Dortmund during the 2021-22 season despite his tender age. He made 43 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions and contributed six goals and 14 assists.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds are one of the sides heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham in the near future. According to journalist James Pearce (via Anfield Watch on Twitter), Jude Bellingham is one of the players admired by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool, however, are prepared to wait until the summer of 2023 to make an attempt to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the aforementioned source, the Reds know that plucking Bellingham from the Dortmund squad this summer will be extremely difficult.

The Bundesliga outfit have already seen star forward Erling Haaland leave them to sign for Manchester City in the current transfer window.

It is also worth mentioning that Bellingham would also cost a lot to any interested party. The Reds, meanwhile, have already spent close to £100 million on three new players.

Jurgen Klopp's side have signed Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho in the summer transfer window. Nunez alone could cost in the region of £85 million including the add-ons.

What are Liverpool's midfield options ahead of the 2022-23 season?

As things stand, the Reds' midfield has seen no major changes from last season. The club have offered a one-year extension to James Milner which will see him play backup to any of the first-team midfielders at the club.

Similar to last season, the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara will remain first-choice midfielders under Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita, on the other hand, will also be expected to play a vital role provided he can remain free from injuries.

Other young midfielders like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are also still at the club. They could play in domestic cups or in the league as part of the squad rotation under Jurgen Klopp.

New signing Fabio Carvalho, on the other hand, is primarily an attacking midfielder. However, the 19-year-old is very much capable of playing in central midfield as well.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far