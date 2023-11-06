“Freedom for my father” - Luis Diaz sends message after scoring for Liverpool in 1-1 draw against Luton Town

Liverpool star Luis Diaz pleaded for the release of his kidnapped father after scoring in the Reds' 1-1 Premier League draw against Luton Town on Sunday, November 5.

The Colombia international came on as an 83rd-minute substitute to replace midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with his side trailing to Tahith Chong's opener (80'). He managed to score late into injury time (90+5'), helping the Reds come away with a point from Kenilworth Road.

After netting the header from Harvey Elliott's inswinging cross, Diaz lifted his jersey and revealed what was written underneath his playing kit. It read (via The Guardian):

"Freedom for my father."

The winger's parents were abducted by the National Liberation Army in their hometown, Barrancas, on October 28. Although the player's mother was released, the search for Diaz's father continues.

A part of the 26-year-old's statement on Sunday read (via BBC):

"Every second, every minute our anxiety grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, anxious and have no words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him home with us."

"I want to thank the Colombians and the international community for the support that’s been received, [and the] many demonstrations of care and solidarity in this difficult moment," he added.

Following Diaz's late goal, Liverpool are now placed third in the Premier League table, three points behind league-leaders Manchester City. The Reds take on Brentford on November 12 before we break for international fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Luis Diaz's late equalizer for Liverpool against Luton Town

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was speaking to Sky Sports after his team managed to secure a point through Luis Diaz's late equalizer against Luton Town on Sunday.

Despite providing the winger a moment to take his mind off personal problems, Klopp emphasized the importance of the release of Diaz's father. He said after the match (via Goal):

"[It was] A wonderful moment but it doesn't change the situation. [The] most important thing is that his (Luis Diaz) father gets released. It is wonderful he wanted to be here. That's it, for us it's a super important goal and for him very important and emotional, but that's it."

On the footballing front, Diaz is yet to hit his best form in the Premier League this season. He's managed three goals and no assists from 10 appearances in the English top flight.