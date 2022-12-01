French FA complain to FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's disallowed goal in 1-0 loss to Tunisia

The French Football Federation (FFF) have asked FIFA for an explanation over Antoine Griezmann's disallowed goal in France's 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reports Le Parisien.

The Atletico Madrid star appeared to have equalized for Les Bleus in stoppage time but the goal was ultimately chalked off for an offside play in the buildup following a VAR review.

That led to a victory for their north African rivals, who secured their biggest win in the competition but missed out on a spot in the round of 16 after Australia beat Denmark in the other game.

Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 @nyannthierry



Tunisia’s courageous win against defending champions France not enough, they are OUT of the World Cup FT: Tunisia 1-0 FranceTunisia’s courageous win against defending champions France not enough, they are OUT of the World Cup FT: Tunisia 1-0 France Tunisia’s courageous win against defending champions France not enough, they are OUT of the World Cup😥 https://t.co/nVgSEbOXL0

FFF, the French football's governing body, is now demanding clarification on the decision, as the match was allowed to continue after that, although the rules state otherwise.

The IFAB, the authority that dictates the laws of the game, indicates that a VAR check over a goal cannot take place after the game has resumed.

Regardless of the outcome here, France won Group D with six points, courtesy of a better goal difference than Australia, who also ended up with six points in three games.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



@NFLonFOX The goal didn't stand for France after a VAR check, but Griezmann made sure to hit @D1__JW 's celebration The goal didn't stand for France after a VAR check, but Griezmann made sure to hit @D1__JW's celebration 🐧@NFLonFOX https://t.co/P45qQrKCMr

The reigning world champions will now face Poland, the runners-up of Group C, in their round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Tunisia, despite their memorable win against France yesterday, will go home after only securing third place. It is the sixth time they have gone out in the group stages of the World Cup.

France pay the price for heavy rotation

Although the defeat will go down in their history as a mere footnote, France saw their nine-game unbeaten run at the World Cup end in limp fashion.

Head coach Didier Deschamps opted to make big changes by putting all his key starting players on the bench and giving the reserves a chance to prove themselves in Qatar.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet The winner of Netherlands vs. USA will face the winner of Argentina vs. Australia in the quarter-finals.



The winner of France vs. Poland will face the winner of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Senegal in the quarter-finals.



#FIFAWorldCup The winner ofNetherlands vs. USAwill face the winner ofArgentina vs. Australiain the quarter-finals.The winner ofFrance vs. Polandwill face the winner of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Senegalin the quarter-finals. 🚨 The winner of 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs. USA 🇺🇸 will face the winner of 🇦🇷 Argentina vs. Australia 🇦🇺 in the quarter-finals.🚨 The winner of 🇫🇷 France vs. Poland 🇵🇱 will face the winner of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Senegal 🇸🇳 in the quarter-finals.#FIFAWorldCup

The ploy backfired with Les Bleus looking second-best to Tunisia from the off, while the introduction of first-teamers in the second half didn't help much either.

To be fair to Deschamps, he had one eye on the last-16 clash and rotated his team heavily to give his key players a rest before the knockout stages.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 847 votes