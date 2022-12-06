French President Emmanuel Macron predicts outcome of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between France and England

French President Emmanuel Macron believes France will triumph in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with England.

Les Bleus face the Three Lions on Saturday, 10 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Both sides have been in impressive form during their respective campaigns in Qatar.

France won Group D and beat Poland 3-1 in their last 16 clash.

Meanwhile, England are unbeaten, winning Group B and thrashing Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16.

The hype is building towards one of the most tantalizing fixtures to be drawn up thus far at the FIFA World Cup.

President Macron believes the French will come out on top, saying (via Get Football News France):

“I don’t really doubt the fact that we’re going to win."

If Les Bleus do win, Macron claims that he will head to Qatar for the semi-finals.

The last time the two sides met at a FIFA World Cup was back in 1982 when England sealed a 3-1 win over the French in the group stages.

A lot has changed since then, including France winning the tournament in 1998 and 2018.

Didier Deschamps' side head into the quarter-finals as slight favorites but are up against Gareth Southgate's men who are the competition's top scorers with 12 goals.

England teenager Jude Bellingham explains his and Jordan Henderson's FIFA World Cup last 16 celebration

The duo linked up superbly in the FIFA World Cup last 16

Henderson scored the opener in England's 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last 16.

The Liverpool captain was played in superbly by Bellingham, 19, before slotting past Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Reds midfielder sprinted over to the Borussia Dortmund teenager before pressing their foreheads together.

It has become a popular image around social media, but many have been left questioning the meaning behind the celebration.

Bellingham told England's official Instagram account:

"To be honest he got so, like, close and I was thinking, right, if this is what we are going to do we have to commit, don't we?"

He continued,

"So I went and he went really hard you know, proper hard, like right there. And that's why my back's arched like that, because I am thinking like he's proper hard here and he's proper close."

"So I kind of just had to turn the core on a bit, lean forward and get into a bit of more of a comfortable position. But it was a good moment."

Bellingham has been a standout performer for the Three Lions, scoring one goal and providing an assist in four appearances.

English fans are pinning their hopes on the Dortmund man providing the goods once again when they face France.

