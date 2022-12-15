French president Emmanuel Macron reacts as Les Bleus set up 2022 FIFA World Cup final showdown against Argentina

French president Emmanuel Macron expressed pride in Les Bleus' performance in the 2-0 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Morocco to set up a showdown with Argentina in the final of the tournament.

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored for Didier Deschamps' side. The 2018 World Cup winners are in the final and will have the chance to become the first team since 1962 to win two back-to-back editions of the tournament when they face Argentina.

President Macron was impressed with his countrymen's efforts in Qatar. He told them in the dressing room (via BFM TV):

"They made me very proud. They have mastered the game."

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer



Who is coming out on top, Argentina or France? THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL IS SETWho is coming out on top, Argentina or France? THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL IS SET 🏆🔥Who is coming out on top, Argentina or France? https://t.co/Hi2sqj7bA6

Macron further lauded Morocco for their valiant effort. The Atlas Lions defeated the likes of Portugal, Spain and Belgium in the tournament. President Macron said:

"They made an extraordinary journey during this World Cup, they made a very great semi-final and it took the mastery of this French team [...] which knew how to hold the match. From tonight, we prepare for the final and we win it."

France coach Didier Deschamps reacted to his team's FIFA World Cup performance against Morocco as clash against Argentina awaits

France vs. Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The win against Morocco is in the past now. Didier Deschamps and his team will have to focus on Argentina, who defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 in the semi-final.

Deschamps' team defeated La Albicelste by a scoreline of 4-3 in the Round of 16 in 2018. However, Lionel Messi is dazzling in Qatar. He has already scored five goals and provided three assists.

Didier Deschamps previewed the clash against La Albiceleste as he told the media after the win against Morocco (via The Independent):

“This Argentina side is different to the one we played four years ago. We have two sides with a great deal of quality and it will be up to key players to make a difference, maybe the team that makes fewest mistakes will win the game.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



Morocco are OUT of the World Cup and they will face Croatia for third place. France are World Cup finalists and will face Argentina!Morocco are OUT of the World Cup and they will face Croatia for third place. France are World Cup finalists and will face Argentina! 🏆🇫🇷🇦🇷 #Qatar2022Morocco are OUT of the World Cup and they will face Croatia for third place. https://t.co/nPaIGCqB35

Deschamps further lauded the Atlas Lions for pushing his side all the way in a tough semi-final game. He said:

“I’m always proud when I achieve a result like this and it is great to have got through to the final, it wasn’t an easy victory.”

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 3953 votes