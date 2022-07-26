"Frenkie de Jong doesn't have any intention of taking a pay cut" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the long-drawn transfer saga of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Premier League club Manchester United remain interested in signing the former Ajax man, but the issue of unpaid wages at his current club has stalled the transfer.

The Red Devils have made it clear that they are intent on the star playing at Old Trafford next season. However, the deferred wages yet to be paid by the Catalans may put a dent in their hopes.

Barcelona reportedly owe the 25-year-old Dutchman around £17 million in deferred wages, including bonuses.

As per updates from Romano during an interview (via The People's Person), De Jong has no interest in reducing his wages for Barcelona. The transfer expert said:

“At the moment, Frenkie de Jong doesn’t have any intention of taking a pay cut – he wants to continue with his current terms. The wage issue could be one of the factors as to why Frenkie de Jong doesn’t intend to leave Barcelona, but it’s not the only one.

“Barcelona will find it very different to continue with Frenkie de Jong’s current wages.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong Gary Neville on Frenkie de Jong 😯 https://t.co/CQo8vEm7eq

If De Jong remains with the Blaugrana, he will not reduce his wages, which is partly be why the Spanish giants are looking to sell the star. His wages won't faze Manchester United, who are not in a poor financial situation like the Spanish giants.

Manchester United hold out hope for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

After getting his dream move to Camp Nou from Ajax, De Jong will likely be unhappy about a move to a side that can only offer Europa League football. At Barca, he can continue to fight for a first-team slot and hope for an improved run in the Champions League under Xavi Hernandez.

However, the Red Devils see him at Old Trafford and remain relentless in their chase. According to the Italian journalist in the same interview, De Jong is the main target for Erik ten Hag:

“Erik ten Hag is waiting for Frenkie de Jong. He is plan A, B, and C. There are other targets, but as of now, it’s Frenkie.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls By the way, De Jong's ability to play at centre-back would be an advantage for Man Utd which is why Erik ten Hag wants him as a holding midfielder.



Not a destroyer but has everything to replace Michael Carrick. By the way, De Jong's ability to play at centre-back would be an advantage for Man Utd which is why Erik ten Hag wants him as a holding midfielder.Not a destroyer but has everything to replace Michael Carrick. https://t.co/6XK6WlDrCk

Although De Jong is interested in continuing at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana would be happy to receive a cash injection from his sale. However, before his future can be determined, the situation of his unpaid wages at Camp Nou will need to be resolved.

The Red Devils will maintain their hopes of signing the Netherlands international, having lost players like Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in midfield. Ten Hag will hope that the Dutch player joins him at Old Trafford and leads Manchester United to better times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far