Frenkie de Jong's contract at Barcelona leaked; shows astonishing rise in wages every season: Reports

As Barcelona continue talks for extending Frenkie de Jong's contract, astonishing details about his wages on his existing contract have emerged.

As per Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Universal), the Dutch international receives considerable pay rises every season, being one of the top earners at the club.

This is despite the club being in a financial turmoil not too long ago. Frenkie de Jong agreed to take pay cuts in that period, but was compensated with bonuses.

De Jong is the second-highest earner at Barcelona earning €18 million per season, with Robert Lewandowski reportedly the only player earning more than the Dutchman.

As mentioned in Sport's report, the midfielder will receive €18 million for last season and the current one, which will rise to €19 million between 2024-26, should he remain with Barcelona until the end of his contract.

However, due to a reduction in wages earlier, de Jong is paid handsome bonuses by the club. He received €2.8 million last season, €6.8 million this season, €4.2 million next season and €4 million in 2025-26.

In addition to the aforementioned bonus, de Jong is also entitled to fixed amounts in each season he plays in more than 60% of Barcelona's games across competitions. The Dutchman will receive €2 million each season until 2025-26.

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for a fee of €75 million. In four years with the club, he has made 190 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 16 and assisting 21 goals in this time.

While many pundits and experts have questioned the Catalans' hefty investment in de Jong, it seems like they are fully behind their talismanic midfielder.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals they declined €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong

Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong was linked with multiple clubs between 2020-22 as the club went through a financial crisis. Giants like Manchester United were after him but could not get their hands on the midfielder as Barca retained his services.

Speaking in a press conference recently, club president Joan Laporta said that they turned down huge offers for the Dutchman. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We had the opportunity to sell Frenkie de Jong for €100 million.

"We didn't want to accept the proposal in order not to lose part of our capacity as Frenkie is a key player."

It is clear as day that the Catalans consider de Jong one of their most prized possessions, given the fact they are planning to offer him an extension.