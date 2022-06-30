Frenkie de Jong shares holiday snaps from Utah with his girlfriend as Manchester United transfer edges closer

With his rumored Manchester United move edging closer, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has taken to Instagram to share some fun vacation pictures with his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney.

Despite having four years remaining on his contract, De Jong’s future at Barcelona is in the air. The Dutch midfielder, who joined from Ajax for an €86 million fee in 2019, has not managed to live up to his potential at the Camp Nou.

He has often looked mediocre in big games, failing to stamp his authority in the middle of the park as effortlessly as he did at Ajax. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana presumably do not consider him untransferable anymore and could sell him to Manchester United for a combined fee of €85 million (€65million fixed + €20 million in add-ons).

Amid rumors of the two clubs closing in on an agreement, De Jong has taken a well-deserved holiday with his girlfriend Kiemeney to take his mind off things. Via his Instagram handle, the 25-year-old shared pics of him having a blast at Lake Powel in Utah.

He was also snapped juggling the ball and soaking in the natural beauty of Utah’s Zion National Park.

His girlfriend Kiemeney also shared a few snaps via her own Insta handle, showing the duo exploring the Antelope Canyon.

Kiemeney, a professional hockey player, also shared pictures of completing a hike through the Zion National Park.

As expected, De Jong’s posts were flooded with comments from Barcelona and Manchester United fans. While the former urged him to stay at the Camp Nou, the latter welcomed his potential move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United move could be a blessing for Frenkie de Jong

At Barcelona, De Jong did not have the positional freedom he had at Ajax or even what he enjoys with the Dutch national team. A switch to Manchester United, where he will reunite with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, could help him rediscover his best self.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Frenkie De Jong believes that Barcelona's project is exciting. He wants to stay and win many titles for the club.



(Source: Frenkie De Jong believes that Barcelona's project is exciting. He wants to stay and win many titles for the club.(Source: @SPORT1 🚨 Frenkie De Jong believes that Barcelona's project is exciting. He wants to stay and win many titles for the club.(Source: @SPORT1)

Alongside Bruno Fernandes, De Jong could be responsible for adding creativity to the midfield. He could be given the freedom to make runs deep into the opposition half and reclaim the role he had under Ten Hag at Ajax.

The Dutch midfielder might have some reservations about leaving the Camp Nou. But we believe that reuniting with Ten Hag could go a long way in helping him become one of the best central midfielders in the world.

Also Read: Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's stance revealed amid Manchester United interest: Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far