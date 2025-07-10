"Fresh suspicion that he is in Liverpool’s sights" - Journalist makes transfer claim about Bundesliga star valued at €100m

According to journalist Dean Jones, Liverpool are keen to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has impressed for the Bundesliga outfit since he arrived in 2024 and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Ekitike has been valued highly by his German employers. However, Jones believes the newly crowned English champions could make a move for the striker this summer, saying (via Rousing the Kop):

“There is fresh suspicion that Hugo Ekitike is in Liverpool’s sights. Eintracht Frankfurt are sticking to their €100 million valuation of the player, but are running out of clubs who would be willing to pay it.”

The Frenchman has impressed in Frankfurt since he arrived in the summer of 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €16.5 million. He scored 22 times and provided 12 assists in 48 games last season and has already been linked with a move to Manchester United and Newcastle in this transfer window.

The Reds are open to spending big this transfer window. They brought in Florian Wirtz for €136 million from Bayer Leverkusen as they bid to secure their position atop the league.

Liverpool star open to move amid Bayern Munich links

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has not ruled out a move away from the club amid Bayern Munich's interest in his services. The Colombian has been a vital part of the Reds' attack since his arrival from FC Porto in 2022, but could move on this summer if the right opportunity presents itself.

Speaking about his future moves in a recent discussion with the press, the Colombian star said (via This is Anfield):

“We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now. We’ll see what can happen, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a reported €54 million fee. He has scored 41 goals and provided 23 assists in 148 games to help the Reds win two League Cups, an FA Cup, and the Premier League title.

At 28, the forward is at the peak of his powers and has two more years on his deal with the English champions.

