"Friendship is undoubtedly longer than love" - Shakira sends message to ex-partner Gerard Pique as she leaves Barcelona with their children

Pop star Shakira left former partner Gerard Pique a parting message while announcing her decision to leave the city of Barcelona. The singer thanked the residents of the Catalonian capital for their support and claimed she had learned that friendship lasted longer than love.

After being together for over a decade, Shakira and Gerard Pique parted ways last year. Pique has since begun a relationship with Claria Chia Marti, with the pair being spotted together for the first time in August 2022.

The Colombian sensation, on the other hand, has focused on her career, with her channelizing her breakup grief to record “BZRP Music Session #53” with Bizarrap. The track, which throws shade at Pique and Clara’s relationship and more, has gone on to become the most streamed Latino song in Spotify history.

While they were together, the power couple lived in Barcelona, right next to Pique’s parents’ house. Shakira has long been touted to move bases along with sons Milan (10) and Sasha (8). Now, she has finally done so by leaving Barcelona. Posting an image of the Barcelona skyline, Shakira wrote on Instagram:

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends, and the sea. Today we begin a new chapter in the search for their happiness.

Her announcement also had a message dedicated to former partner Pique.

“Thanks to all who They surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona , the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.

“Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you only see you later and as my father said so many times, see you in the curves!”

According to Catalan outlet El Periodico, the Latin superstar will move to Miami, Florida to be close to her family there.

Shakira hired a private detective to keep an eye on Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

As per Spanish program, Cuatro al Dia, the split between Gerard Pique and his former pop-star partner has been a long time coming. Having been together for 11 years, the pair split in June 2022, but the final nail in the coffin landed in March when Shakira hired a private detective to keep an eye on Gerard Pique.

It has been claimed that Pique called up the singer one day, wanting space. She found it suspicious and hired a private detective to find out what was wrong. The detective unearthed the relationship between Pique and Clara, showing Shakira a series of pictures.

The Colombian still reportedly wanted to mend the relationship and asked Pique to go into couple’s therapy. Gerard Pique turned the proposal down and moved into a flat of his own. He reportedly wanted to move back into their house in Barcelona but it ultimately did not work out, leading to their inevitable separation.

