Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, has confirmed the Argentine's new celebration against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup was a tribute to the 'Wakanda forever' pose.

Since joining Inter Miami earlier this summer, Lionel Messi has been in stellar form. He has been scoring regular goals, and the Argentine has helped his side win over the likes of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in their initial fixtures.

On Wednesday (August 2), the Herons locked horns against Orlando City in the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup.

During the match, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner broke the deadlock in the seventh minute by striking a half-volley straight into the goal. After the goal, the Argentine made an intriguing celebration with his arms across his chest.

Antonella Roccuzzo's Instagram story about her husband's new celebration

Fans quickly connected the celebration to Marvel's famous superhero, Black Panther. A few years ago, a similar celebration was witnessed by football fans at Emirates Stadium by ex-Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, confirmed that it is indeed the sign of the Black Panther that Messi was mimicking.

“From Asgard to Wakanda” Antonela Roccuzzo wrote on her Instagram story while posting Lionel Messi's picture doing the Black Panther celebration.

Consequently, in the last match, where Inter Miami thrashed Atlanta United 4-0, Messi was pictured doing another Marvel superhero's celebration. The former Barcelona star held his hand towards David Beckham's sons while he did Thor's hammer celebration. Moreover, the meaning behind the celebration was also confirmed by Antonela Roccuzzo through social media

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo pictured house hunting in Miami

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has arrived in Miami in blistering fashion. He has scored five goals in three matches, and Inter Miami is currently on a three-match unbeaten streak.

However, the 2022 World Cup winner is still looking for a house in the lavish city of Miami. According to Goal, Lionel Messi and his family are looking forward to finalizing the deal for a luxurious house situated in the Boca Raton region, which is only 25 minutes away from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Last month, the Messi family was pictured viewing a lavish mansion near the Intracoastal Waterway. The Intracoastal Waterway is another affluent place in Miami that has always been famous for its luxurious facilities. Moreover, top NBA stars from the Miami Heat also reside in the area, which has been nicknamed the "Venice of America".