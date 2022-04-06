"From best player in the world to worst player in the team" - Liverpool fans react as Mohamed Salah has a horrendous outing against Benfica

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's poor run of form continued on Tuesday night as the Egyptian forward had a forgettable outing during the 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League.
Salah has been the Merseyside club's top scorer this season with 28 goals across all competitions. He has also bagged 11 assists during the campaign. However, the past few weeks haven't been great for the 29-year-old forward.
Salah has found the back of the net only once in the last seven games, with his solitary goal coming in the Premier League game against Brighton last month.
Apart from this, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the Liverpool star as his contract stand-off with the club has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Salah also had to endure the pain of watching Egypt miss out on this year's World Cup in Qatar as they lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout. The star forward missed his spotkick and it proved to be costly.
Liverpool's outing against Watford this past weekend was probably one of his worst outings for the Reds as the star forward failed to even register a shot on target and was substituted in the 69th minute for Sadio Mane.
Fans were expecting Salah to get back to his best form during the Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica. While the overall performance would have pleased the Anfield faithful, the Egyptian dropped another sub-par performance away from home.
Mohamed Salah only had a pass success percentage of 77% and was only able to complete two out of his five take-ons. He only won 29% of his duels and missed two big chances. The 29-year-old didn't complete any of his crosses either.
Klopp was forced to withdraw Salah from the game in the 61st minute for the in-form Diogo Jota to ensure that his team would secure the win.
Liverpool fans have been left scratching their heads as Mohamed Salah's poor run continues
Liverpool is entering one of the most important phases of their campaign as Jurgen Klopp's team is aiming to achieve a historic quadruple.
However, Mohamed Salah's loss of form is a major cause for concern for both the manager and the fans as they travel to Manchester City over the coming weekend.
The Egyptian forward's poor outing against Benfica hasn't given fans a lot of confidence heading into the crunch fixture, with many on Twitter wondering if the 29-year-old should be dropped from the starting lineup for the clash.
With that in mind, let's look at some of the best reactions to Salah's performance in the Champions League quarterfinals: