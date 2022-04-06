"From best player in the world to worst player in the team" - Liverpool fans react as Mohamed Salah has a horrendous outing against Benfica

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's poor run of form continued on Tuesday night as the Egyptian forward had a forgettable outing during the 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League.

Salah has been the Merseyside club's top scorer this season with 28 goals across all competitions. He has also bagged 11 assists during the campaign. However, the past few weeks haven't been great for the 29-year-old forward.

Salah has found the back of the net only once in the last seven games, with his solitary goal coming in the Premier League game against Brighton last month.

Apart from this, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the Liverpool star as his contract stand-off with the club has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Salah also had to endure the pain of watching Egypt miss out on this year's World Cup in Qatar as they lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout. The star forward missed his spotkick and it proved to be costly.

Liverpool's outing against Watford this past weekend was probably one of his worst outings for the Reds as the star forward failed to even register a shot on target and was substituted in the 69th minute for Sadio Mane.

Fans were expecting Salah to get back to his best form during the Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica. While the overall performance would have pleased the Anfield faithful, the Egyptian dropped another sub-par performance away from home.

Mohamed Salah only had a pass success percentage of 77% and was only able to complete two out of his five take-ons. He only won 29% of his duels and missed two big chances. The 29-year-old didn't complete any of his crosses either.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



77% pass accuracy

40% take-ons successful (2/5)

29% duels won (2/7)

2 big chances missed

0% crosses completed (0/2)



Post-AFCON Salah struggles again. Mohamed Salah’s game by numbers vs Benfica (61 mins):77% pass accuracy40% take-ons successful (2/5)29% duels won (2/7)2 big chances missed0% crosses completed (0/2)Post-AFCON Salah struggles again. Mohamed Salah’s game by numbers vs Benfica (61 mins):77% pass accuracy40% take-ons successful (2/5)29% duels won (2/7)2 big chances missed0% crosses completed (0/2)Post-AFCON Salah struggles again. 😬 https://t.co/6zjPTMJdEZ

Klopp was forced to withdraw Salah from the game in the 61st minute for the in-form Diogo Jota to ensure that his team would secure the win.

Liverpool fans have been left scratching their heads as Mohamed Salah's poor run continues

Liverpool is entering one of the most important phases of their campaign as Jurgen Klopp's team is aiming to achieve a historic quadruple.

However, Mohamed Salah's loss of form is a major cause for concern for both the manager and the fans as they travel to Manchester City over the coming weekend.

The Egyptian forward's poor outing against Benfica hasn't given fans a lot of confidence heading into the crunch fixture, with many on Twitter wondering if the 29-year-old should be dropped from the starting lineup for the clash.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the best reactions to Salah's performance in the Champions League quarterfinals:

Fid @UpNorthFiddy No Idea Who This Current Mohamed Salah Is, But It Isn't The One From A Few Months Ago. No Idea Who This Current Mohamed Salah Is, But It Isn't The One From A Few Months Ago.

pete @FatAndDrunkLFC Come on @MoSalah pull yourself together, show us why you deserve that contract #LFC Come on @MoSalah pull yourself together, show us why you deserve that contract #LFC

Shaka Zulu Shakur @BamaLFC334 🏾 🏾 🏾 Mohamed Salah is tired. Give this man some rest for Sunday please Klopp I beg you. Mohamed Salah is tired. Give this man some rest for Sunday please Klopp I beg you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

HSJ YNWA @HsjYnwa @lfc @MoSalah I think Salah needs to sit games until his contract is signed!! U can't miss those Mo, not you... @lfc @MoSalah I think Salah needs to sit games until his contract is signed!! U can't miss those Mo, not you...

Mo @DexterMo13 From best player in the world to worst player in the team. How the mighty have fallen since Christmas @MoSalah From best player in the world to worst player in the team. How the mighty have fallen since Christmas @MoSalah 🤒

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 If Mohamed Salah wasn't Mohamed Salah, I'd genuinely be considering dropping him for Sunday. So poor of late.



But you just can't because he could win the biggest game of the season with one moment of magic. If Mohamed Salah wasn't Mohamed Salah, I'd genuinely be considering dropping him for Sunday. So poor of late.But you just can't because he could win the biggest game of the season with one moment of magic.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho We need Mohamed Salah’s contract sorted as soon as possible.



Need him commited and focused to the maximum for the rest of the season.



He’s key to our success. We need Mohamed Salah’s contract sorted as soon as possible.Need him commited and focused to the maximum for the rest of the season. He’s key to our success.

Yousuf @Yousuf_Miah Salah's form is a worry ahead I'd City at weekend. Just shows even the best can be affected by non footy related stuff. Get the contract sorted and get back to doing what you do best @MoSalah Salah's form is a worry ahead I'd City at weekend. Just shows even the best can be affected by non footy related stuff. Get the contract sorted and get back to doing what you do best @MoSalah

ᴇ @elmazeee mohamed salah for the love of god SCORE SCORE MAN SCOREEEE mohamed salah for the love of god SCORE SCORE MAN SCOREEEE

Ryan @Rian_Eide Get Mohamed Salah off the pitch sit him in a room and play him his highlights of 2022 so far that’ll show him his 500k Get Mohamed Salah off the pitch sit him in a room and play him his highlights of 2022 so far that’ll show him his 500k

Gh0st @RatherbeRed6 Mohamed Salah get a grip of yourself immediately Mohamed Salah get a grip of yourself immediately

-LEBO- @_Bole_ Mohamed Salah thanks for memories it's time to go thank you goodbye 🤝 Mohamed Salah thanks for memories it's time to go thank you goodbye 🤝

