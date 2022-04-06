×
"From best player in the world to worst player in the team" - Liverpool fans react as Mohamed Salah has a horrendous outing against Benfica

Mohamed Salah had a night to forget in Portugal
Alan John
Modified Apr 06, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's poor run of form continued on Tuesday night as the Egyptian forward had a forgettable outing during the 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League.

Salah has been the Merseyside club's top scorer this season with 28 goals across all competitions. He has also bagged 11 assists during the campaign. However, the past few weeks haven't been great for the 29-year-old forward.

Salah has found the back of the net only once in the last seven games, with his solitary goal coming in the Premier League game against Brighton last month.

Apart from this, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the Liverpool star as his contract stand-off with the club has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Salah also had to endure the pain of watching Egypt miss out on this year's World Cup in Qatar as they lost to Senegal in a penalty shootout. The star forward missed his spotkick and it proved to be costly.

Liverpool's outing against Watford this past weekend was probably one of his worst outings for the Reds as the star forward failed to even register a shot on target and was substituted in the 69th minute for Sadio Mane.

Fans were expecting Salah to get back to his best form during the Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica. While the overall performance would have pleased the Anfield faithful, the Egyptian dropped another sub-par performance away from home.

Mohamed Salah only had a pass success percentage of 77% and was only able to complete two out of his five take-ons. He only won 29% of his duels and missed two big chances. The 29-year-old didn't complete any of his crosses either.

Mohamed Salah’s game by numbers vs Benfica (61 mins):77% pass accuracy40% take-ons successful (2/5)29% duels won (2/7)2 big chances missed0% crosses completed (0/2)Post-AFCON Salah struggles again. 😬 https://t.co/6zjPTMJdEZ

Klopp was forced to withdraw Salah from the game in the 61st minute for the in-form Diogo Jota to ensure that his team would secure the win.

Liverpool fans have been left scratching their heads as Mohamed Salah's poor run continues

Liverpool is entering one of the most important phases of their campaign as Jurgen Klopp's team is aiming to achieve a historic quadruple.

However, Mohamed Salah's loss of form is a major cause for concern for both the manager and the fans as they travel to Manchester City over the coming weekend.

The Egyptian forward's poor outing against Benfica hasn't given fans a lot of confidence heading into the crunch fixture, with many on Twitter wondering if the 29-year-old should be dropped from the starting lineup for the clash.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the best reactions to Salah's performance in the Champions League quarterfinals:

No Idea Who This Current Mohamed Salah Is, But It Isn't The One From A Few Months Ago.
What happened to you @MoSalah 🥺
@MoSalah ain't himself
Come on @MoSalah pull yourself together, show us why you deserve that contract #LFC
@MoSalah WAKE UP PHAROAH !
Mohamed Salah is tired. Give this man some rest for Sunday please Klopp I beg you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
@lfc @MoSalah I think Salah needs to sit games until his contract is signed!! U can't miss those Mo, not you...
From best player in the world to worst player in the team. How the mighty have fallen since Christmas @MoSalah 🤒
If Mohamed Salah wasn't Mohamed Salah, I'd genuinely be considering dropping him for Sunday. So poor of late.But you just can't because he could win the biggest game of the season with one moment of magic.
Everyone's allowed to have a bad day! Yes @MoSalah too!
We need Mohamed Salah’s contract sorted as soon as possible.Need him commited and focused to the maximum for the rest of the season. He’s key to our success.
Salah's form is a worry ahead I'd City at weekend. Just shows even the best can be affected by non footy related stuff. Get the contract sorted and get back to doing what you do best @MoSalah
@LFC performance in the second half was as shit as @MoSalah ‘s was in the first half!
@AnfieldWatch @MoSalah I wouldn’t play him on Sunday
@MoSalah so desperate to score is risking @LFC session with his selfishness IMO 😬 #BENLIV #COYR #YNWA #LFC @btsportfootball #UCL
awful performance @MoSalah
mohamed salah for the love of god SCORE SCORE MAN SCOREEEE
Get Mohamed Salah off the pitch sit him in a room and play him his highlights of 2022 so far that’ll show him his 500k
Mohamed Salah get a grip of yourself immediately
Mohamed Salah thanks for memories it's time to go thank you goodbye 🤝

