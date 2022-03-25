"From a club point of view, they know where they are" - Robbie Fowler comments on Liverpool star's contract situation

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler believes the contract scenario between the club and Mohamed Salah is in the hands of the Egyptian winger.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via HITC) in regards to the delicate contract situation the club and the player find themselves in, Fowler said:

“From a club point of view, they know where they are, I think certainly Mo knows where the club is, and by all accounts, it’s in Mo’s corner, so we’ll see.”

As things stand, Mohamed Salah has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at Liverpool. However, their have been no advancements made in the contract negotiations in recent months.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Salah is keen to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future. However, the 29-year-old winger declined the opening contract offer provided by the Reds back in December.

The Guardian has reported that the reason behind the failed contract talks is mainly down to the wages offered to Salah by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a tricky situation when it comes to the future of Mo Salah. If the Reds fail to offer him a contract soon, they could be forced to offload the winger in the upcoming transfer window. However, they could then see Salah leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

It is worth noting that Salah is not the only Liverpool attack who has a contract expiring in the next 18 months. Both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are in a similar position to that of the Egyptian, with the deal running out at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Mohamed Salah is having a wonderful season with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is having yet another outstanding season at Anfield, which might suggest that he warrants an increment in his next contract extension.

As things stand, the 29-year-old winger has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 matches for the Reds across all competitions. Salah is also currently leading the Golden Boot leaderboard in the Premier League.

Mo Salah has been vital in guiding Liverpool towards securing an unprecedented quadruple this season. The Reds are currently involved on all fronts after already winning the Carabao Cup last month.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently a point behind league leaders Manchester City. They will also face their Premier League rivals in the semifinals of the FA Cup in April.

The Reds have been drawn against Portuguese side SL Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played at the Estadio da Luz on the 5th of April.

