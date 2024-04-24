"From Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump" - Jamie Carragher on Arne Slot potentially becoming the next Liverpool manager

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher feels appointing Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer would be a massive and difficult transition for the Dutch manager.

The Merseyside outfit have progressed well in their negotiations with Slot, who's already given his seal of approval on the move, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The club are discussing the compensation fee with Feyenoord as there's no release clause in Slot's contract. While reports seem to suggest the Dutch boss is set to succeed Klopp at Anfield, Carragher has cast doubt over whether Slot is the man to take Liverpool forward.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Reds icon said:

"I think from Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump, it is. And I think it shows at this moment, that there's probably a dearth of real top managers out there. When you look at who Liverpool were going for initially, like Xabi Alonso, but it was only his first full season as a manager."

"There was talk of Amorim from Sporting Lisbon and he's 39. And Slot looks like he's the favorite right now. I don't think its like Rafa Benitez coming in on the back of two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup or Jurgen Klopp coming in after winning a couple of league titles at Borussia Dortmund and getting to a Champions League final."

"Liverpool were actually in a different space then. That was a Liverpool team under Benitez that I was part of where we were a team trying to qualify for the top four, same with Klopp when he came in."

"But Liverpool, as I said, are in a different area now. They're actually fancying themselves for challenging the Premier League every season, and next season the Champions League. You'd expect to go to the quarter-finals at least."

"I think its a huge jump but he's obviously a great coach, got a great track record with the clubs that he's had so far. But yea, we'll see."

The Reds will next face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday (April 27) after the ongoing Everton clash.

Pundit says Jurgen Klopp's 'ill-judged' Liverpool exit announcement has 'killed' the team

Pundit Richard Keys has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's departure announcement earlier this year has made a negative impact on Liverpool in the final stretch of the season.

The German boss revealed at the end of January his decision to step down at the end of the season, attributing it to fatigue and his need for a sabbatical.

The Reds crashed out of Europe last Thursday (April 18), winning 1-0 in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals against Atalanta but losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Last week saw Arsenal and Manchester City exit the Champions League and West Ham United's Europa League elimination, while Unai Emery's Aston Villa won the Conference League quarter-finals.

Reflecting on the English clubs' European outings, Keys wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"It’s such a shame that our clubs have done so badly this past week but congrats to @AVFCOfficial. Let’s hope they go on & win it now. Emery has done a fantastic job. Sadly it’s beginning to look as though Klopp’s ill judged announcement has killed Liverpool not lifted them."

