"From my perspective, it's the best timing. I'll be free" - Takehiro Tomiyasu explains decision to leave Arsenal in new interview

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has opened up on his decision to leave Arsenal. The Japanese full-back agreed to leave the Gunners by mutual termination despite having a year left on his deal.

Speaking to DAZN Japan, the 26-year-old spoke about how getting the time to rehabilitate and get fit would be beneficial. He said (via The Standard):

“It wasn’t a sudden decision to leave,” Tomiyasu told DAZN Japan. “First of all, I want to make it clear that my contract wasn’t terminated unilaterally, and I didn’t unilaterally say: ‘I’m leaving’.

“We had a proper discussion and came to the conclusion that: ‘This decision is best for me, for the club, and for everyone’. So I’m leaving. It all ended amicably.

“From my perspective, it’s the best timing. I’ll be free, and most importantly, the most positive thing about this decision is that it will allow me to focus on my rehabilitation and on myself.

The defender enjoyed just six minutes of action last season and has struggled to remain fit since his £16 million move from Bologna in the summer of 2021. He added:

“I was there for four years, but I only played five minutes in the 2024-25 season, and I spent a whole year in rehabilitation. “I was under a lot of stress and anxiety. To be honest, I wasn’t feeling like I was there anymore, and I was wondering: ‘Is this where my future is?’

Despite his departure, Arsenal remain well-stocked at the back. The imminent addition of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia gives them a back-up option for William Saliba and Gabriel in central defence. Further, Myles Lewis-Skelly had some impressive performances at left-back last season and the Gunners also boast the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior among their ranks.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's pursuit of star striker

Gyokeres' move to the Emirates edges closer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed the reason behind Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres getting delayed. The journalist claimed that it was the structure of the add-ons that were still being discussed by the parties.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said (via TEAMtalk):

“[On the] player side everything is okay, five-year contract, Gyokeres is fighting to go to Arsenal. But obviously it’s really important to agree on the add-ons.

“They are really on it, every single hour, every single minute. Arsenal and Sporting are working on this deal.

Reports confirmed last week that an agreement was reached in principle between the Gunners and Sporting for a reported fee of €63.5 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the Swedish striker.

Gyokeres has been in sensational form, bagging an incredible 68 league goals over the past two seasons. Mikel Arteta is keen on adding a striker this summer, having also been linked to RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

