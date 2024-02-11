"From start to end, we dominated" - Martin Odegaard reacts as Arsenal thrash West Ham 6-0 in PL fixture

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has reacted after the Gunners made easy work of West Ham United at the London Stadium in a Premier League clash on Sunday, February 11.

It was a dominant display from Mikel Arteta's side, who have now won four league matches to start the year, their best record since 1935.

Declan Rice was the star of the show against his former club, racking up two assists and scoring a worldie (65') as his side won 6-0. William Saliba (32'), Bukayo Saka (41' P, 63'), Gabriel Magalhaes (44'), and Leandro Trossard (45+2') were also on the scoresheet.

They also managed to keep a clean sheet and Odegaard has now said that the north Londoners controlled the game from the start to finish. He told Sky after the match (via afcstuff on X):

“A brilliant performance. From start to end, we dominated, controlled everything & today we were really sharp in front of goal as well. A very good performance.”

Arsenal remain third in the league courtesy of the win. They have 52 points from 24 matches, two lesser than league leaders Liverpool. Arteta's side are level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Declan Rice's performance against his former club

Arsenal made a massive swoop in the summer, bringing in one of the hottest properties in English football, Declan Rice. The Gunners splurged a reported £105 million on the midfielder, who has been rock solid.

Rice was masterful against his former club. Arteta has now reacted, saying that it wasn't easy for the 25-year-old due to his close bond with the Hammers. Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Declan Rice loves West Ham so much and I know what it meant to him to play today. It’s never easy but the fans were really good to him, it was good reception.”

Declan Rice's strike is a potential Goal of the Month contender as he hammered it in from a long way outside the penalty area with a first-time hit.