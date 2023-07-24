"Fu** off you fu*ing pus*" - Jill Scott promises to get explicit tattoo if England wins the 2023 Women’s World Cup

England Lionesses legend Jill Scott made a bold claim saying that she will get a daring tattoo if the English side wins the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In her BBC podcast, the 36-year-old addressed the infamous swearing incident she had in the 2022 Women's Euros final against Germany. In the competition decider, Jill Scott was seen having a verbal dispute with a German player.

She was caught on camera saying, "F** off you f*ing p*". Consequently, even without sound, what she said was easily understandable. The England Lionesses legend apologized for the incident later, stating that she was embarrassed about what happened.

However, during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Scott said that she will get the tattoo "FOYFP" if the Lionesses manage to win their maiden Women's World title.

"I'm going to make a pact now live on the podcast, OK? I don't know if I should be doing this, I've had a few coffees today. But when England wins the World Cup, I will get FOYFP tattooed on me." Jill Scott said in the BBC podcast.

England got a positive start to their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign as they defeated Haiti in their inaugural fixture. In their next match, they will lock horns against Denmark on July 28.

England Lionesses legend Jill Scott apologizes for swearing at Syndey Lohmann

During the 2022 Women's Euros final, Jill Scott was fouled by German midfielder Syndey Lohmann. Consequently, the former football star decided to school the German midfielder in her own way.

"F** off you f*ing p*," said Scott to Germany's Syndey Lohmann, who tackled her.

Playing at Wembley, the England Lionesses captured their first European title with the scoreline reading 2-1. Hence, leaving behind what happened in the final, Scott apologized for her actions in her interview with talkSPORT.

“I do apologise for the swearing, I actually hate swearing away from football but once I cross over that white line I feel like I have to be angry and emotional to get my performance out of me. She did swear at me first but the camera was the other way but I do apologise,” said Scott.

The former English midfielder also stated that Lohmann was the one who abused her first. However, the camera didn't capture it, and that made Scott the anti-hero in the eyes of fans.