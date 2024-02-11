“Fu***ng ridiculous” - Jude Bellingham blown away by Real Madrid superstar’s performance against Girona

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was left in awe by Toni Kroos after Los Blancos thrashed Girona 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 10.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. solidified their lead at the top of the La Liga standings with an assured performance at home against second placed Girona. Vinicius Junior (6'), Jude Bellingham (35', 54'), and Rodrygo (61') all got on the scoresheet.

Toni Kroos performed exceptionally in midfield, playing 70 minutes of the game. The 34-year-old completed 62 out of his 63 passes with an accuracy of 98 percent. He also created one big chance, completed all 14 of his long balls, and made 20 passes into the final third. In addition, he made seven recoveries and won four duels.

Bellingham hailed the German on Instagram, commenting on Kroos' post on his profile after the match, writing:

"Fu***ing Ridiculous"

Los Blancos remain at the top of the table with 61 points from 24 games, five points above Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti compares Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid legend after 4-0 Girona win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelloti compared Jude Bellingham to football icon Zinedine Zidane after the former netted a brace in their 4-0 win against Girona.

Zidane established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders of all time before his retirement in 2006. He scored 125 goals and provided 141 assists in 689 appearances across all competitions in his club career.

Bellingham has had the dream start to his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 29 appearances to date. His performances have helped the La Liga giants challenge for the title, as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking about the Englishman, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“There are things about the way he plays that remind me of Zidane, it's his extraordinary quality on the ball. Zidane may have been even better technically but Bellingham combines it with how he gets into the box. There are few players in the world who can match his movement for his first goal."

Ancelotti also disclosed that Bellingham suffered a sprained ankle during the match. Real Madrid will be hoping that the youngster will recover in time to take part in their next fixture against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, February 13.