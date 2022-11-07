"Fulfilment of a lifelong dream" "One of the biggest bargains ever" - Arsenal fans rejoice as in-form player is named in squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Arsenal fans are delighted with the news that winger Gabriel Martinelli has been selected for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old forward has been in startling form for the Gunners this term, as they sit top of the Premier League table. Martinelli has been a big factor in their success, having scored five times and provided two assists in his 13 appearances so far in the top flight.

90min @90min_Football



That attack... 🤤 Brazil's official squad for the World Cup!That attack... 🤤 Brazil's official squad for the World Cup! 🇧🇷That attack... 🤤 https://t.co/RMLJ395yy2

Martinelli has earned just three Brazil caps in his young career. He has clearly done enough across the campaign to convince manager Tite to take him to the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

The forward is incredibly quick and clinical in front of goal but faces some tough competition to get into the team on the left flank.

The likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Richarlison can all play on Martinelli's side. Meanwhile, the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Gabriel Jesus, and Raphinha could build a formidable attack. Brazil have named an incredibly strong squad for the FIFA World Cup and will be among the favorites to regain their crown.

Roberto Firmino is a big casualty from the squad, as the Liverpool forward has clearly not done enough to impress Tite.

Following the squad's announcement, Arsenal fans were delighted with one of their star players achieving his dream of making it to the FIFA World Cup. Here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



It's a the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, & something he targeted very specifically at the start of this year. He looked an outsider then.



In the end, his Arsenal form has made him irresistible. So thrilled for Gabriel Martinelli that he has made the Brazil World Cup squad.It's a the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, & something he targeted very specifically at the start of this year. He looked an outsider then.In the end, his Arsenal form has made him irresistible. So thrilled for Gabriel Martinelli that he has made the Brazil World Cup squad.It's a the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, & something he targeted very specifically at the start of this year. He looked an outsider then.In the end, his Arsenal form has made him irresistible. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/B4dckQvWAX

Renato @rehnato Signed in the summer of 2019 from Ituano in Brazil’s fourth division, Gabriel Martinelli has been called up to the World Cup.

We’re witnessing all of this from the beginning. So happy for him Signed in the summer of 2019 from Ituano in Brazil’s fourth division, Gabriel Martinelli has been called up to the World Cup. We’re witnessing all of this from the beginning. So happy for him https://t.co/u58xfHJiHL

Doc @karthikadhaigal



-



"I am trying everything to go to the world cup. When i was 7 my dad told me that when i am 21, there will be a world cup and you're going to be playing" @gabimartinelli on June 29th 2022 "I am trying everything to go to the world cup. When i was 7 my dad told me that when i am 21, there will be a world cup and you're going to be playing"- @gabimartinelli on June 29th 2022https://t.co/7XCRcTJJsp

Renato @rehnato GABRIEL MARTINELLI CALLED UP GABRIEL MARTINELLI CALLED UP

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Well deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World CupWell deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World Cup 🇧🇷Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/daUvWdJ7bD

' @AFC_GM11

Imagine telling martinelli 3 4 years ago he's be at the world cup

The progress is crazy @rehnato One of the biggest bargains everImagine telling martinelli 3 4 years ago he's be at the world cupThe progress is crazy @rehnato One of the biggest bargains ever Imagine telling martinelli 3 4 years ago he's be at the world cupThe progress is crazy

Arsenal legend believes Gabriel Martinelli is 'leading the club' amid FIFA World Cup call-up

The Gunners are enjoying a sensational season, winning 11 of their first 13 Premier League encounters and losing just once. This is despite a recent lack of goals from No. 9 Gabriel Jesus, who has now gone eight games without a goal across all competitions.

However, former Arsenal defender Keown believes that young wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are leading the club's attack. The former England defender told TalkSPORT:

“Martinelli and Saka are two wonderful players now. They’re leading the club. At the start of the season it was Zinchenko and Jesus who kind of raised the bar. Zinchenko has been injured for some time and Jesus has fallen away with his goals, but those two young individuals are really leading them at the top of the table."

He added:

“They’re quite magnificent and if you get the ball to those two as much as possible in wide areas then they could really punish Chelsea at the weekend.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Well deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World CupWell deserved Gabriel Martinelli is going to his first World Cup 🇧🇷Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/daUvWdJ7bD

Poll : 0 votes