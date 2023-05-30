Fulham ace Aleksandar Mitrovic lavishes praise on ‘amazing player’ linked with Arsenal

Arsenal target Joao Palhinha has been lauded by his Fulham teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Cottagers striker, Mitrovic, has branded Palhinha, 27, as the best signing of the season. The Portuguese midfielder joined Marco Silva's side from Sporting CP last summer for £20 million.

Mitrovic told The Fulham Fix that Palhinha has worked out to be an amazing player for his side. He said (via TBR Football):

“I think this year there’s been some sensational [signings] that we have made. For me personally, [Joao] Palhinha is the signing of the season so far, amazing, amazing [player]."

Palhinha has been a key player for the Cottagers, making 40 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals. He was instrumental in the side's superb first season back in the Premier League and he has caught the eye of Arsenal.

The Sun reports that the Gunners are one of three Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Palhinha. However, a deal for the Portuguese international won't come cheaply with Fulham's asking price reportedly £50 million.

Mikel Arteta's side are expected to have a busy summer transfer window after sealing UEFA Champions League qualification. Midfield is an area that the north Londoners may look to make changes to. Granit Xhaka looks set to leave the club with Bayer Leverkusen pushing for his signature, per Fabrizio Romano.

Palhinha sits second for most pass interceptions in the opponents' half in the Premier League with 165. He also ranks joint-third for tackles in the league with 37.

Arsenal open to selling Kieran Tierney to Newcastle United

Tierney could be waving goodbye to the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal is in doubt amid a lack of game time at the Emirates this season. The signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has affected his playing time, with the Scottish left-back starting just six times in the league this season.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners would be willing to sell Tierney to Newcastle United. The Magpies have held an interest in the former Celtic defender since January.

The north Londoners reportedly value Tierney at £30 million and will likely use those funds to bolster their squad. The Scot has endured injury issues for the majority of his spell with the Gunners. He has featured 36 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Newcastle may be looking for a pacier left-back as they play Champions League football next season. Eddie Howe has counted on Dan Burn in the role but could do with a more agile option.

