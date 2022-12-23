Fulham interested in signing Arsenal defender in January - Reports

As per the Evening Standard, Fulham have registered an interest in signing Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares. The outlet claims that a loan move in January is likely, with the potential deal most probably including an obligation to buy.

Soares is struggling to find game time at Arsenal this season under manager Mikel Arteta. The Portugal international has only registered two appearances in the English top flight this term.

Arsenal centre-back Ben White, who has featured in all 14 of the Gunners' league fixtures so far, has been moved to right-back by Arteta this term.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been the preferred substitute this campaign, having registered 11 league appearances. This has further pushed Soares down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Soares has attracted interest from other European outfits, namely Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal. However, Fulham are leading the race to secure the right-back's services on loan, as per the aforementioned outlet.

The Cottagers' priority in the upcoming winter transfer window is a right-back, with Soares being their preferred target. Fulham head coach Marco Silva is reportedly the main reason behind the club's interest in Soares.

The Cottagers are also monitoring Roma defender Rick Karsdorp.

Fulham have had a great season so far in the Premier League. They find themselves ninth in the standings after gaining promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had a stellar campaign and currently sit atop the league table. The Gunners have lost only one league fixture this season and are five points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"We are looking to strengthen the team" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides exciting update on transfer plans ahead of January window

Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners will be looking to reinforce their squad in the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

The north London outfit are currently suffering a key injury in the No. 9 position. Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury in Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign. Following successful surgery, the striker is set to be ruled out until March.

Arteta spoke to the media ahead of the Gunners' upcoming league fixture against West Ham. The Spanish boss was asked whether Jesus' injury has prompted the club to be more active in the transfer window. He replied (via Football.London):

“We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team,” he said. “This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window and we have to do that because it’s really important.”

Arsenal will host West Ham United on December 26 in their first game back after the FIFA World Cup break.

