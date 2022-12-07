"Full package will be €72m" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid are close to completing stunning deal for Brazilian attacker

Real Madrid are close to finalising a deal worth up to €72 million for the services of Palmeiras teenage sensation Endrick, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Endrick, 16, has been touted as the next Brazilian sensation due to his imperious outings for Palmeiras. Earlier in January, he shot to fame after being named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Copinha. He scored six goals in seven games, helping Palmeiras' U20 side lift the trophy.

A left-footed forward with considerable technique on the ball, Endrick has been on the radar of European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea recently. Shedding light on Los Blancos' pursuit of the prodigy, Romano tweeted:

"Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too. Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m. Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon."

Since making his senior debut in October, Endrick has registered three goals and one assist in seven appearances for Palmeiras this season. He's set to feature for them for two more seasons before arriving on European shores in the summer of 2024, when he turns 18.

Earlier in February, Endrick expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and claimed that he's honoured to be linked with them. He told Marca:

"I have a lot of love for Real Madrid because of Cristiano (Ronaldo), although I have also looked up some of their history, and they are a very good team. It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me. I am very grateful to God for that. I have to do more; it's not good enough yet. I still have a long way to go."

With Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio nearing the end of their stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Endrick's potential arrival makes sense. Furthermore, the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are expected to show the ropes to their young compatriot in the future.

Real Madrid targetting Son Heung-min

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min as a top target, as the club are interested in boosting their presence in the Asian market. However, Spurs are expected to ask for over €70 million for the forward.

Son, 30, has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in the Premier League, especially in the last two seasons. Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for €27 million in 2015, he has guided Spurs to a UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and a League Cup final in 2021.

An ambidextrous forward blessed with pace, flair and directness, Son has scored 136 goals and laid out 76 assists in 344 games for Spurs. He became the first Asian to bag the prestigious Premier League Golden Boot last campaign, scoring 23 goals in 35 games.

