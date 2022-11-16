"Full squad" "A good dark horse" - Argentina fans rejoice as Lionel Messi leads the line in pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly against UAE 

Argentina fans have rejoiced after Lionel Messi was named in the starting lineup in their friendly encounter with the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 34, heads into what is anticipated to be his fourth and final FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has been superb for the Ligue 1 side.

He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Argentina are in Group C at the FIFA World Cup and face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 22 November, Mexico on Saturday, 26 November, and Poland on Wednesday, 30 November.

However, before Lionel Messi's side head take to Qatar, they face the UAE in a pre-tournament friendly at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

La Albiceleste are in fine form, unbeaten in 35 games in all competitions.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has chosen an exciting starting XI that has fans dreaming of FIFA World Cup success.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez starts in goal for the South Americans against the UAE.

Meanwhile, Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth and Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna start as full-backs.

Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi and Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez are partners in defense.

Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, Juventus' Leandro Paredes and Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister are in midfield.

Lionel Messi is joined in attack by Juve winger Angel Di Maria and Manchester City's young attacker Julian Alvarez.

One Argentine fan is banking on Messi scoring a hat-trick, while another expects a 5-0 mauling of the UAE.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter who were pleased to see the PSG forward starting:

Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi joke about meeting each other in the FIFA World Cup final

Neymar and Messi joke about meeting in the final

Argentina and Brazil are among the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Both are in phenomenal form and have proven experience in the tournament.

Selecao are the record holders, having won the competition on five occasions, their last coming in 2002.

Meanwhile, La Abiceleste have won the tournament twice in 1978 and 1986.

Lionel Messi's PSG teammate Neymar has claimed that the duo often joke about playing against one another in the final in Qatar.

Brazil must first advance from Group G, consisting of themselves, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

He told the Times:

“We don’t discuss it very much but sometimes we joke about crossing paths with each other in the final. I tell him (Messi) that I’ll be champion and win against him and we have a good laugh."

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes