“Fully understand what he said” - Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick echoes Jurgen Klopp’s claims on signing unvaccinated players

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has agreed with Jurgen Klopp's concerns regarding transfers moving forward. Klopp had stated that the COVID-19 vaccination status of players could come into the picture when clubs negotiate moves in January.

Rangnick said (as quoted by The 42):

“I think it could be a consideration and I fully understand what Jurgen said. This is an issue the clubs seriously have to think about.”

The Manchester United interim manager added:

“If you sign a player knowing from the very first day that he has not been vaccinated, you have to be aware he might not be available. Not only for 10 days, but this could happen regularly in COVID times.”

Rangnick and Klopp's comments come at a time when COVID-19 has once again risen to prominence in recent times. Cases of the virus have increased multifold across England, with the Omicron variant becoming a new cause for concern.

PA Dugout @PAdugout



✍ @philblanche



independent.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has echoed Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing players not vaccinated against coronavirus Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has echoed Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing players not vaccinated against coronavirus✍ @philblancheindependent.co.uk/sport/football…

The Premier League itself has had to deal with mutliple COVID-19 cases in the last month. Manchester United have already had matches against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Red Devils are set to return to league action tomorrow against Newcastle United for the first time since their 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11.

Klopp's Liverpool also have similar problems, with their Boxing Day clash against Leeds United postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the latter's squad.

"We need to try to convince our players to get vaccinated" - Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick believes that personal freedom is a determining factor in the players' decision to take the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Manchester United boss believes the level of the Premier League demands that as many as possible receive the jab. Rangnick said:

“I think this is an issue where of course everybody can, and should have, his free will but in football, especially at this level we are playing at, we need to try to convince our players to get vaccinated.”

He also voiced out his concerns about players contracting COVID-19 multiple times, which could prove detrimental to both the individual and the team.

“As I said it may not just happen once, it could happen several times in the future and therefore it should also be in the interest of players to be vaccinated. But in the end it’s a decision that each club has to take by themselves and find the best possible solution.”

Rangnick's Manchester United will return to action tomorrow at St. James' Park before hosting Burnley on December 30.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal