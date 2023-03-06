“Funny thing, karma” - Piers Morgan takes swipe at Manchester United over Cristiano Ronaldo after 7-0 Liverpool drubbing

British broadcaster Piers Morgan poked fun at Manchester United over Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit following their historic defeat to Liverpool on Sunday evening (5 March).

Manchester United were handed a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield in their Premier League meeting with the Reds. It marked their worst defeat in the Premier League era and the heaviest one in 92 years. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each scored a brace before Roberto Firmino capped off the routing with a late strike.

Morgan, a lifelong Arsenal fan and Cristiano Ronaldo’s close friend, took the opportunity to take swipes at Erik ten Hag’s side through a series of pointed tweets.

Morgan first shared a photo of Ten Hag dancing with Lisandro Martinez and Antony following their EFL Cup win last Sunday (26 February), with the following caption:

“Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight.”

Next, he went on to share a Sportsmail article on Ten Hag’s claims that he is not losing any sleep over Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

The caption of the image read:

“Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius”

He also shared an image of Ronaldo in United’s strips posing with Sir Alex Ferguson. The image included one of the Portuguese player’s quotes from his explosive interview with Morgan.

Lastly, the TalkTV host claimed that it was karma paying United back for dissolving Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November following the interview’s release.

Sharing an image of himself with Ronaldo, Morgan wrote:

“Funny thing, karma”

In his interview with Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag did not show him any respect and the club's owners were not determined to make United great again. He asked the club to catch up to their rivals to re-establish themselves as one of the world's best.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane criticizes Bruno Fernandes’ body language in Liverpool defeat

Manchester United icon Roy Keane was disappointed with Bruno Fernandes’ attitude in Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool. Keane noted how Fernandes did not put in the work when his team needed him and spent almost the entirety of the second half complaining and arguing with the referee.

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes asking to come off without injury. Wow Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes asking to come off without injury. Wow https://t.co/bftCnBvQiD

“Fernandes' body language today was disgraceful,” Keane said (via Manchester Evening News).

“A really talented boy, he’s your captain - so much talent - but the body language, waving his arms around and not running back, you wouldn’t be happy with him in that dressing room, let me tell you.”

Fernandes also missed an excellent chance to put Manchester United in front in the 26th minute. Diogo Dalot swung in an excellent cross into the box for Fernandes, who failed to hit the target with his diving header. The complexion of the game could have been a lot different had United drawn first blood.

