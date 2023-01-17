"Future move was already discussed" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are keen on signing Portuguese international 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already discussed a future move with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese could replace the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom look poised to leave the Reds in the summer.

Nunes joined Wolves from Sporting CP in the 2022 summer transfer window. He has since made 22 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The player's profile is lucrative for several Premier League clubs. He can make darting runs from midfield, similar to what Bruno Fernandes does for Manchester United. Nunes is also an expert passer of football.

His style of play could suit Liverpool very well. The Reds, in fact, lack a midfielder who can take the game with its head at this point in time.

Thiago and Fabinho have been shadows of their former selves. Meanwhile, Keita has spent an extensive period on the sidelines due to injury issues.

Jordan Henderson, on the other hand, has often been criticized for his performances.

All things considered, manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a midfielder.

The Reds have endured a dismal season in the Premier League and are currently ninth in the league, with 28 points from 19 games.

They are set to face Nunes' Wolves tonight (January 17) in a replay of the FA Cup third-round clash at the Molineux Stadium. The first game between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds. Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-Chan got on the scoresheet for Wolves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his team's tactical plan against Wolves

Liverpool will enter the clash against Wolves on the back of a devastating 3-0 Premier League loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. When asked whether he would look to make any tactical changes to the team for the clash against Wolves, Klopp replied (via the Reds' official website):

"We have a lot of things to consider. Of course, we have two senior strikers available, if you want, the rest are midfielders, so how can you set that up? That's one thing."

He added:

"How you can bring them in the best position? It was actually the real intention because we played at Brighton, in a really good moment, how you can help them with defending, that they're in the right place and stuff like this? That’s what we thought and that didn't work out obviously. But yes, we have to find solutions, that’s clear."

