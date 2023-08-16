Gabby Agbonlahor delivers grim Liverpool and Manchester United verdict as he predicts Premier League top 4

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool and Manchester United will not finish in the top four in the Premier League this season based on their performances in the opening weekend.

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13) after first-half goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi. Meanwhile, Manchester United secured a late 1-0 victory after Raphael Varane got on the scoresheet in the 76th minute on Monday (August 14).

Agbonlahor is not convinced after the two English outfits' displays last weekend. The Englishman has urged Liverpool to sign a defensive midfielder if they want a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. He said on talkSPORT:

"The problem is, they had [Cody] Gakpo as a central midfielder. They needed one more in there. They needed [Moises] Caicedo or [Romeo] Lavia, playing as a sitter (defensive midfielder), and [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister in front."

"So they really need to sign a sitter. They're bidding for Caicedo and Lavia, and Chelsea have signed them both. They must be so frustrated at Chelsea."

Predicting his top four for this season, Agbonlahor added:

"But looking at Chelsea, I'm starting to think [Manchester] City, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Chelsea are my top four. From that first game, if I'm choosing from their first game performances, I don't see Liverpool or Manchester United in that top four."

Liverpool bid £110 million for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and £45 million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia (via Fabrizio Romano). However, they were beaten by Chelsea after the Blues put forth £115 million and £60 million offers for the respective midfielders to secure their services.

"Just sit down and shut up" - Manchester United icon Roy Keane slams Liverpool star for reaction after being taken off

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was taken off by managed Jurgen Klopp in the second half against Chelsea. The Egyptian forward had a great performance in the encounter, assisting Diaz's first-half strike.

The winger was visibly frustrated at being substituted as he came off the pitch in protest.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was not happy with Salah's reaction and lambasted the Egyptian international and insisted that his actions were unwarranted. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think it’s fine if a player comes off like that but don’t keep doing it on the bench. You see him off the pitch with his arms in the air - just sit down and shut up."

The Manchester United icon added:

"You have to take it. You can be upset, fine, but don’t drag it out. I’ve seen a lot more players that are better than Salah get taken off and they’ve been fine."

Salah has been an important player for the Merseysiders since joining the club in 2017, scoring 186 goals in 306 appearances across competitions.