Gabby Agbonlahor names his Top 5 players in Europe, snubs Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool superstar Mo Salah from list

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor doesn't believe Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are amongst Europe's top five players right now.

Salah and Saka are arguably the two most in-form wingers in the Premier League. The former has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season. He is the second-highest goal scorer in the league (10) only behind Erling Haaland (14).

On the other hand, Saka has gone from strength to strength and has continued to flourish for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. The 22-year-old has netted eight goals and registered 11 assists in 20 appearances in total.

Saka grabbed two goal contributions midweek, helping the Gunners secure a 6-0 win against Lens in the UEFA Champions League. His performance left Arsenal legend Martin Keown awestruck, leading him to say (via talkSPORT):

“Looking at Saka, we’re talking about the assists and the goals he scores – the best in Europe right now."

However, Agbonlahor disagreed and came up with his own Top 5 list:

“First of all Saka is an outstanding talent, an unbelievable player, but I wouldn’t put him in the top five players in Europe at the moment."

“In first place it has to be Erling Haaland. He’s got 50 goals in 48 Premier League games, a record, and he’s the top goalscorer this season with 14 – four more than Mo Salah."

He continued:

“Number two I’d probably go with – on his day, because he hasn’t played for a couple of months – Kevin De Bruyne. What he did last season, 28 goal involvements in the treble win, he is outstanding."

“Number three, this is tough, but to be doing this at Real Madrid at such a young age, I’ve got to go Jude Bellingham. He’s been outstanding this season."

He then named Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe to complete his rankings:

“Number four, Harry Kane. This guy doesn’t get the love he deserves. He scored 27 goals last season in the Premier League for a Spurs team that played defensive football, and he’s the top goalscorer in the top five leagues this season with 18 Bundesliga goals."

“And number five, Kylian Mbappe. This guy some people like and some people don’t, but for me he’s an incredible talent, no other player like him. He wasn’t at his best against Newcastle, he was off it,, but he’s a top player and his pace and close control with the ball is scary. He was outstanding at the World Cup, too."

Agbonlahor did mention the pair of Salah and Saka though, adding:

“Special mentions to Rodri, Saka and Salah – top, top players.”

Rodri has also been excellent for Manchester City, who lost three domestic games in a row in his absence earlier this season.

How have Arsenal and Liverpool fared this season in the Premier League?

Arsenal and Liverpool have both made strong starts to their campaigns and look likely to be the two teams to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. Let's take a look at what they have achieved so far this season.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the league table with 30 points from 13 games, one point above Manchester City. This lead could extended to four points should they defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers today, with the scores currently 2-0 at half-time. They have won nine games, drawn three, and lost one.

In comparison, Liverpool have been slightly less impressive, winning eight games, drawing four, and losing one. They are currently situated in third place with 28 points, one point behind the Cityzens.

Liverpool will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, December 3.