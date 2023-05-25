Gabby Agbonlahor says Tottenham Hotspur have done the most shocking thing of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has named Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack Antonio Conte and give his assistant Cristian Stellini the reign as the most shocking decision of the season. He claims that the latter was bound to employ similar tactics, and it made no sense to keep him in charge.

Spurs sacked Conte earlier this season after a string of poor performances and disagreements in transfers. They appointed Stellini as his replacement on interim basis for four games before sacking him too.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor was asked to name the most shocking decision of the season. He was quick to take shots at Spurs and said:

"Tottenham Hotspur sacking a manager and giving the job to the manager's assistant who played the exact same tactics as the manager who got sacked."

Spurs are still on the hunt for a permanent manager but have reportedly been rejected by several candidates.

Tottenham chairman takes responsibility for poor season

Daniel Levy released a statement in April announcing the sacking on Cristian Stellini. He claimed that the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle was devastating to see and they needed to act quickly.

He took responsibility along with the others at the club and said:

"Dear All, Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine."

He added:

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well. I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Tottenham have appointed Ryan Mason as interim manager until the end of the season, and the former midfielder is reportedly looking to take up the job permanently.

