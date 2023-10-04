Gabriel Agbonlahor slams 4 Manchester United stars after 3-2 UCL loss against Galatasaray

Ex-Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized four Manchester United stars for their respective poor performances in their latest 3-2 UEFA Champions League Group A loss against Galatasaray.

The Red Devils crashed to their second successive continental loss in the ongoing 2023-24 season on Tuesday (October 3). They failed to hold on to a 2-1 lead in the against the Super Lig giants at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged a brace in a rather disheartening defeat for the hosts. On the other hand, Wilfried Zaha, Muhammed Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi found the back of the net for Okan Buruk's outfit.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor stated that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure of losing his job. He said:

"I don't think he's in danger of losing his job but he's definitely under pressure. You listen to those press conferences after the game and it's like a broken record now. 'The players have got my support', sort them out because they're not playing well enough."

Agbonlahor went on to lambast Raphael Varane for his outing, adding:

"You look at yesterday, Varane doesn't look like the same Varane that Real Madrid had. Even Paul Scholes on punditry duty said the same thing. His legs look like they've gone. He doesn't look like he's got the pace anymore and he is almost always injured now."

Agbonlahor also highlighted how dismal Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Casemiro were in United's latest loss against Galatasaray, saying:

"Lindelof is quite soft. Dalot can't defend. Casemiro started the game well yesterday but got overrun again against that Galatasaray midfield. The only plus at the moment for Manchester United is the star [Rasmus Hojlund] up front."

United, who have lost six of their 10 games this season, will next host Brentford in their Premier League contest on Saturday (October 7).

Manchester United hoping to cash in on two first-team players in winter transfer window

According to Football Insider, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to sign a winger and a central midfielder next January. To raise funds for the potential arrivals, he has identified Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay as a couple of ideal outgoings next year.

Both the aforementioned players have been linked with a move away from the club since the start of this season. Both of them were linked with West Ham United this summer, but neither managed to exit in the end.

Maguire, 31, has started just once for Manchester United so far this campaign. On the other hand, 26-year-old McTominay has started two of his five appearances for his boyhood club in the ongoing 2023-24 term.