Gabriel Magalhaes and Antonio Rudiger praise Arsenal star's performance on international duty

Gabriel Magalhaes and Antonio Rudiger have lauded Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz for his performance during Germany's 2-0 victory over France on Saturday, March 23.

Playing at the Groupama Stadium, the 24-year-old started the game in a false-nine role. Havertz has also played as a left-back for Julian Nagelsmann's side in a few recent games. The Arsenal forward played 80 minutes during the match, scoring Germany's second goal in the 49th minute.

Havertz maintained a passing accuracy of 85% and also won two duels. After the match, he took to Instagram and uploaded a post celebrating the victory over France.

Havertz captioned the post:

"Road to Germany 2024"

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans started lauding the German attacker for his performance against France. His Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes and compatriot Antonio Rudiger also commented on the post.

Antonio Rudiger and Gabriel Magalhaes' comments on Kai Havertz's Instagram post

Magalhaes commented on the pictures using fire and heart emojis while Rudiger wrote "Kai" and added a fire emoji.

Next up, Julian Nagelsmann's side will face the Netherlands in a friendly fixture at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday, March 26.

Crystal Palace interested in signing 24-year-old Arsenal forward: Reports

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace are looking to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Eddie Nketiah is an academy product of the north London club and made his debut for the Gunners' senior team in 2017 under Arsene Wenger.

Since then, he has made 164 appearances for the Gunners, bagging 36 goals and seven assists. This season, the Englishman has made 33 appearances for Arsenal, recording six goals and three assists.

However, with just ten starts in 28 Premier League games, Nketiah has struggled to find a regular spot in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. The Englishman has fallen in the pecking order with the addition of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in recent years and could move to secure regular playing time.