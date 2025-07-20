Gabriel Magalhaes makes claim about Victor Gyokeres amid latter's transfer links to Arsenal

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres amid rumours linking the Swedish striker to the club. The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer, and apparently have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Speaking to The Athletic, Magalhaes acknowledged that Gyokeres posed a big challenge for the north London side when they faced him last season.

“For sure, when we placyed against him, it was a big challenge for us. What we know now is that he’s a great player, who definitely had a great season last year,” said Magalhaes.

Interestingly, Gyokeres failed to find the back of the net when Arsenal faced Sporting last season in the Champions League group stage. The Gunners picked up a resounding 5-1 win over the Portuguese club at the Estadio Jose Alvalade last November.

Gabriel, interestingly, managed to keep the Swedish striker at bay, and even got on the scoresheet himself. However, Gyokeres did enjoy a tremendous campaign with Sporting, helping them win the league title.

The Swede finished the season with 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts have now earned him admirers at the Emirates.

The north London side remain locked in talks with Sporting regarding a deal and are apparently close to securing his services this summer. While recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are trying to hijack the deal, it appears that Arsenal aren't too worried and remain confident of getting their man.

Are Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer?

Arsenal are ready to offer €80m for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes. The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market this summer and are focused on improving their attack.

Mikel Arteta has already roped in Noni Madueke from Chelsea for the job, but remains on the hunt for further additions. Rodrygo is a long-term target for the Spanish manager, who is eager to see him at the Emirates this summer.

The north London side are ready to break the bank to convince Real Madrid to let him go. Arsenal want to wrap up the deal quickly, wary of Liverpool's interest in the 24-year-old.

Rodrygo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian is under contract until 2028, but is reportedly considering his options this summer.

