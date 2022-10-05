Gabriel Martinelli names £45-million rated star as the best player in Arsenal training 

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has named new summer signing Gabriel Jesus as the best player in training.

The Brazilian attacker hosted a question-answer session on his Twitter account on his day off. One fan asked who was the best player in training to which Martinelli replied by mentioning Gabriel Jesus.

The tweet can be seen below:

It is worth mentioning that this exact same question was asked to other Arsenal players as well. According to HITC, Kieran Tierney named academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe as the best player in training, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale named club captain Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Jesus has made an instant impact at the Emirates Stadium since signing from Manchester City in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £45 million. The forward was brought in as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Brazilian international has so far scored five goals and provided three assists from nine games across all competitions. Jesus is currently Arsenal's highest goalscorer this season. Martinelli and Odegaard are a close second, having scored three goals each.

Jesus recently netted a goal in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-1 win. The result meant that the Gunners stayed at the top of the Premier League standings. So far, they have picked up 21 points from their opening eight games. Mikel Arteta's side are a point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday

Arsenal will return to UEFA Europa League action for the first time since the international break. The Gunners will play host to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (6 October).

This will only be the Gunners' second game in the Europa League this season. Their previous game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven was postponed due to a lack of police force following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

UEFA have already confirmed that the match has been rescheduled to take place on Thursday (20 October).

The Gunners won their opening game in the Europa League against defending Swiss Super League champions FC Zurich. They secured a 2-1 win in Switzerland with Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah scoring goals for Mikel Arteta's side.

FC Zurich also lost to Bodo/Glimt in their second game. The Norwegian side are currently leading Group A.

