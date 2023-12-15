Gabriel Martinelli perfectly describes how it feels to play alongside Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has opened up on playing with Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have found two incredible wingers on either side who have helped them immensely in recent seasons. Martinelli on the left wing and Saka on the right wing have been key players for Mikel Arteta. They helped them challenge for the Premier League title last season where they fell short of Manchester City in the final stretch despite leading the table for 248 days.

Martinelli was recently asked to name his ideal UEFA Champions League XI and say one word to describe each of his picks. He named Saka on the right wing and when asked to share the feeling of playing with the Englishman, he said:

"Amazement"

Saka has scored three goals and provided the highest five assists in the Champions League this season. He helped Arsenal top their group with four wins, one draw, and one defeat. Martinelli, meanwhile, has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Champions League games.

The Brazilian also picked fellow Gunners teammates William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus in his ideal XI.

He picked Ederson, Achraf Hakimi, Jude Bellingham, Rodri, and Vinicius Jr. among the non-Arsenal players.

David Ornstein suspects highly sought-after striker is on Arsenal's list

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reckons Arsenal could be interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has been linked with several clubs in recent times, including Chelsea and Real Madrid. In a recent Q&A, Ornstein revealed that the Gunners could also share the interest, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I have no information at present to suggest that but of course I suspect he is on the recruitment list of Arsenal and many other leading clubs.

“Should be another fascinating summer in the striker market. High demand, low supply… Expect prices to rocket and therefore £112million for a player of his calibre might represent a ‘bargain’!"

The north London side are on the lookout for a striker and have also been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to impress in front of goal this season. Jesus has scored six goals and provided three assists in 17 games across competitions this season. Nketiah, meanwhile, has also registered the same goal contributions but in 22 appearances.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and contributed two assists in 15 games across competitions for Napoli this season. He helped them win the Serie A last season, registering 26 goals and five assists in 32 league games.