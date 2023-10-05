Gael Clichy makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi claim when asked if Arsenal star can help Gunners win PL

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy reckons fans are being hard on attacker Gabriel Jesus but is unsure if he's the striker to lead the Gunners to Premier League glory.

He believes that the Brazilian is a good striker but should not be compared with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland. Clichy told Genting Casino that Jesus is one of the best strikers in the world:

"The question I want to ask is what makes a ruthless striker? Because if you compare anyone's numbers to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, then nobody is a great striker.

"We're so drawn into high numbers, that we can almost begin to think someone like Gabriel Jesus who gives 15 goals a season is an average striker. Erling Haaland scored 53 goals in all competitions, which is a lot but it's actually not if you compare to Messi and Ronaldo."

He added that the Brazilian needs some more time to settle in:

"The top strikers like Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have settled at clubs already. Of course, there's Victor Osimhen, but he's in a completely different league."

He added that the former Manchester City star can give Arsenal 10-18 goals a season:

"You can't just ask him to come in and score 30 league goals. Jesus is the player Arsenal needs up front. I am becoming a coach slowly, so I understand how exceptional Jesus is.

"His versatility is amazing. He can play on the wings, false nine and upfront by himself. Jesus can give Arsenal between 10 to 18 goals. We'll have to see if that's good enough to win Arsenal the title."

The former defender continued:

"The only argument you can make against Jesus is the team that won the treble got rid of him because they didn't need him.

"I think Jesus is in the category just below strikers like Haaland, Lewandowski and Benzema. Arsenal need a backup for Jesus, someone young who can push him to score more goals."

Gabriel Jesus scored 11 goals for Arsenal last season despite missing a few months with injury.

Arsenal are targeting move for another striker soon

Sky Italia have reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Victor Osimhen in the summer. The Gunners are keeping tabs on the Nigerian star, who plays at Napoli, and are willing to break the bank.

Apart from Osimhen, Ivan Toney is also linked with a move to Arsenal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing the a top striker as he wants to bolster his attack.

Jesus, meanwhile, has played eight games this season across competitions for the Gunners and has scored thrice.