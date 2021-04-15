Gaizka Mendieta believes Real Madrid are favorites to win the UEFA Champions League

Former Spanish footballer Gaizka Mendieta has labeled Real Madrid as favorites to win the Champions League this season. The former Valencia man went on to say that Zinedine Zidane should be regarded as one of the best managers in Europe.

The Spanish giants progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday night at Anfield. The Los Blancos were favorites to progress after their 3-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's side in the first-leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

Real Madrid will next face an in-form Chelsea side in Europe's elite competition. The Blues advanced to the semi-finals after beating Porto 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in their quarter-final tie.

Gaizka Mendieta was shocked to see that Real Madrid were considered outsiders to win the Champions League.

"How many Champions League titles has Zidane won? Four! That's a lot of luck. Any team in sport needs a bit of luck in specific games. For Zidane, as a manager, he might have had some luck over the length of his management career, that's not why he has been successful," Mendieta told Goal.

"Look at the Clasico the other day, he put the team out tactically, not just to stop Barca, but he created harm and danger through his system. He read the game well with his substitutions. He doesn't get enough credit for what he does," added Mendieta.

Mendieta went on to praise Zinedine Zidane's side for their ability to turn up for big games and produce results when required.

"I think it is massively down to Zidane that even when players who are not regulars can step in and perform and they don't miss their key players. It comes from motivation and preparation, with a manager who has helped Madrid since he has been there," said Mendieta.

Real Madrid could win two major trophies by the end of the season

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg Two

Real Madrid endured a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign by their high standards. The Los Blancos were out of the La Liga title race for most of the season and were almost knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage this season.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now just one point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with eight games left in the league. They also have an opportunity to win the Champions League for the fourteenth time in their history.