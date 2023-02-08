"Gakpo's dream was a move to Manchester United" – Ruud van Nistelrooy slams Dutch attacker for listening to Virgil van Dijk and joining Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has slammed Liverpool star Cody Gakpo's decision to listen to Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and reject Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

The Reds landed Gakpo's signature over Christmas for an initial fee of £37 million and potential add-ons, beating rivals Manchester United in the process. Prior to his move, the versatile forward impressed with 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches across all competitions for PSV.

However, the 23-year-old has failed to replicate his old form at Anfield. So far, he is yet to open his account in six appearances for the Reds.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Van Nistelrooy stated that Gakpo had been in contact with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before sealing a shock permanent move to Liverpool last December. He elaborated:

"Gakpo's dream was a move to Manchester United for a long time. He had been in contact with Erik ten Hag since last August. I wanted him to join United too, not just because it's my club and that I love them, but also because they are better than Liverpool and always offer more opportunities to their players."

Shedding light on Van Dijk's influence on Gakpo, Van Nistelrooy said:

"But United didn't make an offer in January so I advised him to wait until the summer. Then, something happened and he refused my advice. He listened to Virgil van Dijk who was pushing him to join his team. He told me he wanted to go abroad in January."

Heaping praise on the Old Trafford outfit, Van Nistelrooy added:

"The fact is that Liverpool are ten times smaller than United, in all areas. I'm lucky to have played for the two biggest clubs in the world, United and Real Madrid. Gakpo would have scored with them already as they have great midfielders who create chances like [Bruno] Fernandes, Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen."

Gakpo is next expected to be in action for the Reds in their Premier League clash against Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13).

Ronald Koeman shares his thoughts on ex-Manchester United target Cody Gakpo's Liverpool stint

Speaking on former Ajax star Andy van der Meyde's YouTube show, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman opined about Cody Gakpo. He said:

"He has ended up in a team that is not doing well right now. If you don't score or you're not important enough and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player like them. If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different."

Prior to his move to Anfield, Gakpo registered a whopping 105 goal contributions in 159 overall matches for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

