"Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores", "Influence is insane" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr complete 3-1 comeback victory over Al-Batin

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr managed to launch a late comeback to record a 3-1 win against bottom-placed Saudi Pro League team Al-Batin on Friday, March 3. The Portuguese superstar, however, couldn't manage to get on the scoresheet in the match.

Al-Batin drew first blood as Renzo Lopez found the back of the net in the 17th minute of the match. Ronaldo had a great opportunity to restore parity late in the first half. After getting on the end of a long pass, the former Real Madrid icon rounded out Al-Batin goalkeeper Martin Kampana, only to see his effort saved off the goal line.

He came close twice with free-kicks as well, as both efforts were a whisker away from the top of the crossbar.

A massive 12 minutes of injury time was awarded after the match ended 1-0 in favor of Al-Batin after the regulation time.

Rudi Garcia's team made the most of the opportunity. Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored the equalizer after managing to get on the end of a spectacular pass from former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

Mohammed Al Fatil (90+12') and Mohammed Maran (90+14') scored two more within two minutes to turn the game on its head and hand the home side the win at Mrsool Park.

Al-Nassr returned to the top of the table with the win. They currently have 46 points from 19 matches and lead second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

Fans, however, trolled Ronaldo for not finding the back of the net. One fan took a jibe at the decision to add 12 minutes as stoppage time, writing:

"The Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the SPL game:

Tiberio ⚡️ @Tiberio_Guzman_ Al Nassr have never trend on Twitter until they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. His influence is insane!! 🤯 Al Nassr have never trend on Twitter until they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. His influence is insane!! 🤯 https://t.co/WH8D7gA1CB

𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗮𝗻 @Logan_OG_ The Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores : The Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores : https://t.co/PgVPQuvgAt

kieran @kielawrence97 Saudi league is so rigged 🤣 love ronaldo like but where were they finding 12 minutes of added time there Saudi league is so rigged 🤣 love ronaldo like but where were they finding 12 minutes of added time there

Sergio ⭐ @sergio_de_ennin



GOAT Effect Ronaldo and his AL Nassr doing comeback on the desertGOAT Effect Ronaldo and his AL Nassr doing comeback on the desert🔥GOAT Effect 🐐 https://t.co/ZrQWak4CMY

….(THE NORTH REMEMBERS) @TellAIIah Ronaldo stinker but we win lfggggg Ronaldo stinker but we win lfggggg

Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1 Ronaldo getting carried in camel league shouldn’t be overlooked tbh

He ghosted against the last team in the league, had to be carried by Ghareeb Ronaldo getting carried in camel league shouldn’t be overlooked tbh He ghosted against the last team in the league, had to be carried by Ghareeb https://t.co/4owvhXOiWk

Elijah Isaac @Elijah_isaac83 @MadridPreeti No way Ronaldo ghosted against a bottom placed desert side @MadridPreeti No way Ronaldo ghosted against a bottom placed desert side😭

hopzy @hopzyft They were saying Ronaldo was gunna have fun in this game They were saying Ronaldo was gunna have fun in this game😭😭😭 https://t.co/hUjf0dSEmj

Sh @brrightStar THEY WANT THEM TO WIN THE LEAGUE SO BAD @RMCsport get use to referees adding unlimited time just so Al nassr & ronaldo winTHEY WANT THEM TO WIN THE LEAGUE SO BAD @RMCsport get use to referees adding unlimited time just so Al nassr & ronaldo win 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 THEY WANT THEM TO WIN THE LEAGUE SO BAD

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Most in history



Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 755 victories in his professional career.Most in history Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 755 victories in his professional career. 🔥Most in history🐐https://t.co/vckYOMMan5

Context Ronaldo @ContextRonaldo



The next Ballon d'Or?



Cristiano Ronaldo vs Al Batin | skills and highlightsThe next Ballon d'Or? Cristiano Ronaldo vs Al Batin | skills and highlights 🔥 The next Ballon d'Or?https://t.co/4X18VpKqUM

ِ @MbappeStyx Ronaldo against bottom of the Saudi league ‘Al Batin’ Ronaldo against bottom of the Saudi league ‘Al Batin’ 😭😭 https://t.co/Kt0kBOtrMV

The CR7 Timeline @LM10_BLAUGRANA



"90'+till Al Nassr wins" This league is so funny man, 17 minutes added time"90'+till Al Nassr wins" This league is so funny man, 17 minutes added time😭😭😭😭😭"90'+till Al Nassr wins" https://t.co/v0UWTqiCG4

PointGod🇵🇹➐ @Point_God_11_ Al-Ittihad fans after Al Nassr pulled a comeback in extra time Al-Ittihad fans after Al Nassr pulled a comeback in extra time https://t.co/6b6UYnISMx

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the most games in football history

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 755 games in football history, the most by any player.

Despite being 38, the records keep coming for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Portuguese was recently named the 'Player of the Month' for February in the Saudi Pro League. He tallied eight goals and two assists in four league fixtures last month.

Rudi Garcia's team will return to action on March 9 as they take on second-placed Al-Ittihad in a top-of-the-table SPL clash.

