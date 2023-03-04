"Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores", "Influence is insane" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr complete 3-1 comeback victory over Al-Batin

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr managed to launch a late comeback to record a 3-1 win against bottom-placed Saudi Pro League team Al-Batin on Friday, March 3. The Portuguese superstar, however, couldn't manage to get on the scoresheet in the match.
Al-Batin drew first blood as Renzo Lopez found the back of the net in the 17th minute of the match. Ronaldo had a great opportunity to restore parity late in the first half. After getting on the end of a long pass, the former Real Madrid icon rounded out Al-Batin goalkeeper Martin Kampana, only to see his effort saved off the goal line.
He came close twice with free-kicks as well, as both efforts were a whisker away from the top of the crossbar.
A massive 12 minutes of injury time was awarded after the match ended 1-0 in favor of Al-Batin after the regulation time.
Rudi Garcia's team made the most of the opportunity. Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored the equalizer after managing to get on the end of a spectacular pass from former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo.
Mohammed Al Fatil (90+12') and Mohammed Maran (90+14') scored two more within two minutes to turn the game on its head and hand the home side the win at Mrsool Park.
Al-Nassr returned to the top of the table with the win. They currently have 46 points from 19 matches and lead second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.
Fans, however, trolled Ronaldo for not finding the back of the net. One fan took a jibe at the decision to add 12 minutes as stoppage time, writing:
"The Game ends when Cristiano Ronaldo scores."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the SPL game:
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the most games in football history
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 755 games in football history, the most by any player.
Despite being 38, the records keep coming for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Portuguese was recently named the 'Player of the Month' for February in the Saudi Pro League. He tallied eight goals and two assists in four league fixtures last month.
Rudi Garcia's team will return to action on March 9 as they take on second-placed Al-Ittihad in a top-of-the-table SPL clash.
Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here