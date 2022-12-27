“Game over before it’s even started” – Arsenal fans thrilled with one player being named in playing XI against West Ham

Arsenal fans are thrilled to see William Saliba in the starting lineup for their Boxing Day clash against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners defender has been impressive so far this season, racking up 14 Premier League appearances and scoring two goals.

Arsenal @Arsenal



William Saliba starts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! Introducing our starting XI…William Saliba starts🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attackCOME ON YOU GUNNERS! Introducing our starting XI…🇫🇷 William Saliba starts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Kierantierney1 at left back 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 in attack COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ https://t.co/KpytsFQ9wF

His brilliant form under Mikel Arteta was recognized by France manager Didier Deschamps, who called the center-back up for the FIFA World Cup.

However, he played only a few minutes for the Blues and has been deemed fit enough to play the first league game since the World Cup break.

Taking to Twitter, the Gunners' supporters made it clear that they were very pleased to see him in the starting lineup with tweets like these:

Arsenal could go 7 points clear with a win over West Ham

On Boxing Day, Arsenal will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points when they host West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are currently in first place, five points ahead of Manchester City, who will not play until their match against Leeds United on Tuesday.

The Gunners have been in good form recently, winning their last nine Premier League matches at home. The Hammers have struggled, losing their last three Premier League matches and winning only one of their last six. They are also at risk of falling below the relegation line.

In their winter friendlies, West Ham recorded victories against Cambridge United and Udinese, with a draw against Fulham. However, their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with only one point in their last five matches and only three goals scored on the road this season.

This will be a difficult match for the Hammers, as they have not won at the Emirates Stadium since 2007 and have not beaten Arsenal on Boxing Day since 1987.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their strong home record and continue their push for the title, while West Ham will be hoping to turn their form around and climb up the table. If Arsenal win, they will go seven points clear at the top of the table.

The match is sure to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to secure a victory. Regardless of the outcome, the match will have significant implications for both clubs as they strive to achieve their respective goals for the season.

Poll : 0 votes