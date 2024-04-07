“Game recognises game” - Social media explodes as UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria is spotted watching Lionel Messi in action

Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with a world-class goal during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids, and they had a guest in attendance. UFC Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria was in the stands to witness the game, becoming the latest celebrity to visit an Inter Miami game.

Inter Miami missed their captain Messi terribly, registering one win in four games in his injury-enforced absence for nearly a month. For the first time since March 13, the Argentine legend was included in a Matchday squad for club or country against Colorado Rapids.

The 36-year-old started the game on the bench, but was called upon at half-time with his side behind in the clash. His introduction sparked a rapid upturn in the fortunes of his team, as he scored an equaliser and facilitated a second goal to get his side ahead.

While Lionel Messi's goalscoring return made the news, the appearance of Georgian-Spanish UFC star Ilia Topuria was also interesting. Cameras panned on the fighter after Messi found the net, and he looked on, smiling as he clapped.

Fans were pleased to see the UFC star come out to support the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and they shared their excitement via X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan revealed that Topuria actually considers Lionel Messi to be an inspiration to him.

"🥊🇬🇪 UFC Featherweight World Champion Ilia Topuria enjoying Lionel Messi 👏

Ilia has stated after becoming champion that Lionel Messi is his inspiration."

A fan also revealed that Messi inspires him.

"He inspired me to 🔥"

Another fan referred to Messi as the GOAT using emojis.

"🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐"

The official MLS account celebrated his goalscoring return.

"MESSIIIII

You just knew he was going to score on his return. 🐐"

Another fan attributed inspiration to the Argentine great.

"Of course he's everyone's inspiration"

Ilia Topuria joins the lengthy list of stars to have watched Messi since his arrival in the MLS, including the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Daddy Yankee, among others.

Lionel Messi marks return from injury with goal against Colorado Rapids

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi marked his first game back from injury with a goal as his side drew 2-2 against Colorado Rapids. The superstar forward missed games against DC United, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC and Monterrey through a hamstring injury.

Colorado Rapids scored first through a Rafael Navarro penalty on the stroke of half-time. Gerardo Martino responded by sending on Messi at the start of the second half, replacing midfielder Lawson Sunderland at half-time.

The mercurial forward netted his sixth goal in as many games with a fantastic finish from the edge of the box via the inside of the post in the 57th minute. Three minutes later, Leo Afonso scored his first goal for the club to put them 2-1 up in the game.

Colorado Rapids equalised in the 88th minute to steal a point from the encounter. The return of Messi would have been a welcome sight for his team, who will look to him for inspiration against Monterrey.

Poll : Is Lionel Messi the most popular sportsman in the world currently? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion