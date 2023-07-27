"Game of the tournament" "Average without Sam Kerr" - Twitter explodes as Australia slump to shock defeat against Nigeria in FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in their captain Sam Kerr's absence. The clash between the Matildas and the Super Falcons arguably played out the game of the tournament so far.

Emily van Egmond opened the scoring for the Aussies in the injury time of the first half. However, Nigeria restored parity through Uchenna Kanu in the same injury time as well.

Osinachi Ohale and Barcelona femini's Asisat Oshoala gave Nigerian a two goal cushion with their second half strike. While Alanna Kennedy pulled one back in the injury time, that only proved to be a consolation.

Fans were thrilled after watching the stellar game as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Game of the tournament so far."

Another fan commented:

"Matildas are average without Sam Kerr."

The Aussies won their first game against the Republic of Ireland by a narrow margin of 1-0. They are now third in the group after the defeat to Nigeria and will face Canada in a must-win game on July 31.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Australia were defeated by Nigeria in the FIFA Women's World Cup:

biodun @OgbeniBiodun @FIFAWWC @NGSuper_Falcons Game of the tournament so far.

Adedamola Akinsiju 🏇 @dmaxidon

Kindly review your rankings.

Thank you. @FIFAWWC @82ideas @NGSuper_Falcons Hello FIFA,Kindly review your rankings.Thank you.

HAssAN 🌪 @snoop2biu . Meanwhile, @FIFAWWC , hope the 11 minutes made y'all feel good. @FIFAWWC @NGSuper_Falcons A win for Africa. Meanwhile, @FIFAWWC , hope the 11 minutes made y'all feel good.

YaowaBets @Yaowabets @FIFAWWC @NGSuper_Falcons And to think the 4th ref tried to rob them by adding undeserved 11 minutes

Why is Chelsea's Sam Kerr not playing for Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup?

Chelsea star Sam Kerr was Australia's biggest star as the Matildas played the FIFA Women's World Cup in their home country. The superstar attacker, however, has had to sit out the first two matches due to an injury.

Kerr, who is an experienced campaigner at the club level and at the international level, and is considered one of the best players ever, wrote on social media ahead of the team's first match against Ireland:

"Unfotunately, I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone, so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. Of course, I would have loved to have been out there tonight, but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey, which starts now."

The Aussies have been far from their best in Kerr's absence. Whether the superstar forward, who plies her trade for WSL side Chelsea, can take part against Canada remains to be seen.