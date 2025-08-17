"Games over before it even started", "Don't trust him" - Manchester United fans react as star included in XI to face Arsenal

Manchester United fans were left disappointed with the inclusion of Altay Bayindir in the starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League. The Red Devils' opening game of the season is set to take place on August 17, 2025 at Old Trafford. Instead of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir starts at the goal in Ruben Amorim's starting XI to face Arsenal. Leny Yoro, Matthis de Ligt, and Luke Shaw form the defense. Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Patrick Dorgu form the midfield. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are part of the attack with Mason Mount upfront. Fans took to X to react to Manchester United's lineup, with many having their reservations with Altay Bayindir being the starting goalkeeper. One X user wrote: &quot;Bayindir gonna start, games over before it even started. Only copium is his best game has come against Arsenal, but I would still genuinely rather start Heaton.&quot;WR @iLuvAmadnKobbieLINKBayindir gonna start, games over before it even started. Only copium is his best game has come against Arsenal, but I would still genuinely rather start Heaton.Fans shared their thoughts on Bayindir's inclusion:Travis @iam_Travis7LINK@David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Yeah, we're losing. Y'all think bayindir is good? 🤣🤣UF @UtdFaithfulsLINKOnana not starting, and then you realize it's Bayindir in goal against Arsenal. Don't even know how to feel about it.Crypto 🇫🇷 @CryptoVaraneLINKI have absolutely 0 faith in Bayindir. Ineos not getting a good goalkeeper in this summer will definitely come back to haunt us this season. Absolutely pathetic… First game of the season and we don’t have a fucking goalkeeper. #MUFCFans continued to comment on Bayindir: kesi @teaniokaLINKi don't trust bayindir :/(fan) Trey @UTDTreyLINKMount as a striker, Uncle Casemiro, injury man Shaw and Bayindir in goal. All my confidence is gone, God be with us🙏zaid 💫 @slugtialLINKhe’s shit but bayindir is so much worse, enjoy the 3 points arsenalAltay Bayindir has been named as the starting goalkeeper in the absence of the usual starter, Andre Onana. The Cameroon international has been recovering from a hamstring injury picked up during training. He has missed all of Manchester United's preseason matches as well. Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim confirms new signing Benjamin Sesko is ready to playRuben Amorim - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Arsenal, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claimed Benjamin Sesko is ready to play. However, he was not included in the starting XI. Amorim said (via BBC):&quot;We didn't have lot of time, but he is ready. Physically he is ready, and that is big component in our league. He is smart. He is a guy that is thinking. He spent all afternoon working on his fitness, so he is ready to play and we will see.&quot;He added:&quot;I am very happy [with him]. He has great potential. He can play different types of football. He is going to feel the Premier League is very aggressive but he will learn and has great potential. I can see him being a striker for United for lots of years. That is why we have paid so much money for a striker that can have history in this club.&quot;This summer, the Red Devils have made a few important signings, including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko in the attack. Diego Leon also joined the squad this season. The notable departure was that of Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona for a season-long loan.