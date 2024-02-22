With a new format designed to integrate football fields with simulator consoles seamlessly, phygital football is currently taking the sporting world by storm. Phygital football has effectively bridged the gap between online and real-world football enthusiasts by introducing a format that brings out the best of both worlds.

Phygital Football has witnessed tremendous growth over the past year and is set to hit new heights in 2024. The Games of the Future 2024 hosted by Russia will feature a Phygital Football tournament featuring a total of 16 teams.

Games of the Future 2024: Phygital Football

A game of phygital football consists of two stages. The first stage represents the Digital Stage and is played on a Football Simulator. The Digital Stage features two three-minute halves, with two players from each team going up against each other.

The end of a half in the Digital stage includes a player swap, with different players involved in the second half. The score can be tied at the end of the Digital Stage.

The second stage of the match is the Physical Stage and is played out on a real field. The scoreline from the Digital Stage is carried forward to the Physical Stage of the game.

The Physical Stage consists of two five-a-side teams battling it out across two five-halves. With players being able to bounce off the boards of the field, the Physical Stage tests the athletic abilities of the players. The goal is considerably bigger than those frequently used in standard mini-football, making the goalkeeper's job particularly challenging and crucial.

The winner of the game is the team that has the highest cumulative score from the Digital and Physical stages. In case the match is tied after both stages, the two teams fight it out in a penalty shoot-out.

Games of the Future 2024: Phygital Football Venue

The Phygital Football tournament at Games of the Future 2024 will take place in the Russian city of Kazan.

Games of the Future 2024: Phygital Football Format

The Phygital Football tournament at Games of the Future 2024 features a total of 16 teams that are split into four separate groups. After the league stage, the teams will face each other in elimination rounds to determine their progression to the final.

The teams that win all their games in the group stage secure direct qualification to the quarterfinals. The teams that lose only one game will have to compete in another qualifying round.

