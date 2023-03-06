"Garbage, rubbish, trash" - Barcelona fans deliver scathing verdict on 2 key players despite 1-0 win against Valencia 

Barcelona fans were disgusted with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati's performances during the La Liga clash against Valencia.

While the Blaugrana won the match by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a spectacular header from Raphinha, Fati and Torres did not perform up to the level of expectations.

Torres missed a penalty in the 55th minute of the match. The former Manchester City star sent his effort wide of the Valencia goal. Fati also failed to make any notable impact.

Fati, who was subbed off in the 61st minute, managed only one shot on target. He missed one big chance and lost possession of the ball eight times.

Torres, on the other hand, played the full 90 minutes. Apart from missing the penalty, he had another shot on target. He completed zero crosses and lost possession of the ball 14 times.

Fati has made 35 appearances for the Blaugrana so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists. Torres, meanwhile, has scored five goals and provided one assist in 31 matches this term.

Fans were far from impressed by the duo's performance. One fan wrote:

"Raphinha: 8 goals and 9 assists. People need to get off him. Is he playing consistently? No, but he is the best winger we have after Dembele. Ferran and Fati are garbage, rubbish, trash."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Fati and Torres' performances during Barcelona's win against Valencia at Spotify Camp Nou:

Formula🌵 @1realFormula Ansu Fati to score but Ferran Torres do ein head like watermelon cast am smh. Ansu Fati to score but Ferran Torres do ein head like watermelon cast am smh. https://t.co/krZtlI8yqa

FJ 🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief

1. 3 points + cleansheet

2. Araujo wont miss

3. Frenkie rested

4. Raph and Busquets had a great game

5. We are so lucky to have Balde



Negatives:

1. I don’t know how to describe Ferran and Ansu performances

2. Christensen discomfort



Raphin @Raphinh_ If Ferran Torres didn't take the penalty, Fati would have scored and the red card on Araujo wouldn't have happened. I blame Ferran Torres If Ferran Torres didn't take the penalty, Fati would have scored and the red card on Araujo wouldn't have happened. I blame Ferran Torres https://t.co/76RAWULbHw

The Safu @The_Safu



Ferran Torres highlights vs Valencia 4K UHD | Valencia where it started 🥶 | Next David Villa? Ferran Torres highlights vs Valencia 4K UHD | Valencia where it started 🥶 | Next David Villa? 🔥https://t.co/vc0IQff1PD

Melón. @filmfcb ferran torres lanzando el penal ferran torres lanzando el penal https://t.co/XWB9WnQjXQ

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ansu Fati against Valencia:



- Tried several shots in the 1st half but was unsuccessful



- Asked Ferran to take a penalty and he said no, Ferran missed it later on



- Hit the post



- Was substituted in the 60th minute for Alonso as Araujo was shown a red card



Michael Otis @OTIS_XO Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres after this game. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres after this game. https://t.co/Qoa95ljQlF

Barcelona manager Xavi recently reacted to the criticism of the team's performance against Real Madrid

Barcelona managed to secure a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, Xavi's side had only 35% possession and received some criticism for their performance.

Xavi reacted to those opinions. When quizzed on the matter ahead of the La Liga clash against Valencia, the Spaniard said (via Barca Universal):

There is always noise around Barcelona. You have to know how to manage it from the inside..... We seem to have possessions of 60, 70, or even 80%. But without the ball, we were very good.”

He further added:

“Barcelona is the toughest club in the world. You win 0-1 at the Bernabeu, and some are not convinced. If it happens to another team, it will be a national holiday."

Barca, however, are currently 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the summit of the La Liga table.

